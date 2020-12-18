Galvanize to Address India’s Tech Skills Gap with 21K Skills Collaboration

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN—Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in the fields of software engineering and data science in the United States, is proud to announce a new collaboration with 21K Skills, a program of Mindreflex Technologies Private Limited, to upskill the technical workforce in India with access to transformative technical education programs.

As part of the collaboration with 21K Skills, Galvanize will provide a twelve-week remote series of intensive customized programs in four tracks: Cloud Native Development, Data Science Core, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity. The courses are designed to accelerate individuals in their technical careers, covering the latest technologies and methodologies and taught by Galvanize’s experienced faculty members. The program is expected to begin in February, with enrollment now open for up to 125 students per track.

“At Galvanize, we strongly believe that education can unlock incredible potential for IT professionals looking to advance their careers,” said Bill Cummings, Executive Vice President of Enterprise at Galvanize. “By offering our courses in collaboration with 21K Skills, together we will aid in the empowerment of India’s IT workforce, promising them a better tomorrow.”

Upon completion of each course, students will present a comprehensive capstone project that will showcase hands-on application of the subjects covered in the trainings. Participants will build familiarity with the work they will do on the job in their respective fields.

According to Indian education officials, the nation has a talent shortage of skilled professionals 9 percent higher than the global average, with 4.7 million workers needing training, including a shortage of over 1 million cybersecurity professionals.

“IT professionals in India are poised to make great contributions to the field globally. The increasing demand for specialized skills in these segments led us to collaborate with Galvanize, a global leader in IT upskilling,” said Santosh Kumar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 21K Skills. “Galvanize’s advanced yet accessible courses will offer students in India a unique opportunity to build in-demand technical skills, bridging the gap between higher education and industry readiness.”

As a leading bootcamp education provider in software engineering and data science, Galvanize helps accelerate the careers of technical professionals by teaching the skills need to excel in modern-day software engineering, data analysis, and data engineering roles. Galvanize’s software engineering and data science graduates have been hired by today’s leading innovators across diverse sectors, including Apple, Accenture, Oracle, Spotify, and Tesla.

