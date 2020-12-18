Bacardi Adds Sparkle to This Holiday Season With a Festive Décor Set, Curated in Partnership With Social Studies

Complete with a styled tablescape, bar tools and cocktail recipes to make celebratory drinks, the Bacardi Holiday-At-Home Set is designed to elevate cocktail hour this season

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bacardi has teamed up with Social Studies to curate a festive décor kit to fuel the fun of creative cocktailing and table setting. A recent survey of over 2,000 Americans by the world’s largest privately-held spirits company revealed that people are craving connection this holiday season and want to transform their homes to make the holidays feel like more than the regular ‘Blursday’ that 2020 has been. The Bacardi Holiday-At-Home Set is perfectly designed to elevate ‘quaranteam’ gatherings or virtual get-togethers, allowing people to discover new cocktails or enjoy their favorite spirit in a creative drink, framed by a beautiful tablescape, cocktail set and barware.





Social Studies, the modern destination for all things entertaining has customized its most popular seasonal look, the Hygge Holiday, with a selection of barware and glassware chosen by Bacardi. The set invites holiday-makers to deck their tables with fresh evergreen boughs, wooden dinnerware and copper mugs, gold flatware and candle sticks, along with hand-stitched linen napkins – perfect for creating a cozy, rustic mood for this holiday season at home.

Inspiring your inner bartender, each Bacardi Holiday-At-Home set comes kitted with six cocktail recipes of the most popular festive libations from the Bacardi portfolio of brands this season, including the Holiday Punch with GREY GOOSE®, which was rated #1 for the holidays by Americans surveyed in the Bacardi Holiday Trends Report 2020. Hosts also have the chance to purchase cocktail kits for all they need to create these delicious drinks via a dedicated Bacardi portfolio page featuring holiday cocktails on CocktailCourier.com.

Bacardi also worked with NYC-based food artist and lifestyle influencer Laila Gohar to elevate her holiday celebrations with her pod party partner and Atla and Cosme beverage director, Yana Volfson. The talented duo mixed up cocktails from BACARDÍ® and ST-GERMAIN® for their at-home festivities and Laila also created a special rum baba cake recipe that’s now included in every Bacardi Holiday-At-Home-Set for consumers to enjoy.

“While a majority of Americans plan to bid adieu to the year with their quaranteam or a virtual get-together, we’re seeing celebration and connection remain key themes for the festivities. This is where the Bacardi Holiday-At-Home set comes in,” says Brenda Fiala, Global VP of Strategy, Insights and Analytics for Bacardi. “We know that people are looking for ways to transform their everyday setting and elevate the holidays in an effortless way, so we partnered with Social Studies on a solution to simplify the process of decorating and creating show-stopping cocktails to bring joy to the celebration.”

The Bacardi x Social Studies collaboration is live on Social Studies from now until January 31, 2021. Available in the US only, consumers can rent the full entertaining holiday-at-home set or the cocktail barware set and can also order a Bacardi holiday cocktail making kit of choice via CocktailCourier.com.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.

Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Social Studies

Social Studies is the modern destination for all things entertaining, helping people celebrate life’s moments by delivering everything you need to gather with confidence to your doorstep, nationwide. Co-founded by Jessica Latham and Amy Griffin in 2019, the brand has earned investments from high-profile female founders including Reese Witherspoon, Whitney Wolfe Herd, and Gwyneth Paltrow. With over 30 rental Looks there is a style for every theme and occasion, each thoughtfully designed to elevate any gathering, from a backyard wedding, to kids’ birthday celebrations, to at-home dinners for four. Used by consumers and professionals alike, the Social Studies experience combines design, ease and affordability with rich editorial content, providing all the tips, tricks and resources you need to entertain, on The Social.

Notes to the Editor:

BACARDÍ® Superior Holiday Coquito



1.5 OZ BACARDÍ Superior Rum



1 OZ Cream of Coconut



1 OZ Condensed Milk



1 OZ Evaporated Milk



1 Drop of Vanilla Extract



Garnish: Cinnamon Stick

Chill rocks glass by placing in fridge/freezer, or by filling with ice water and setting aside for 5 minutes. Measure and add all ingredients (except garnish) to cobbler shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Remove rocks glass from the fridge/freezer or if using ice water, empty the glass. Strain shaken cocktail into the glass. Garnish with cinnamon stick.

GREY GOOSE® Holiday Punch



750ML Bottle Grey Goose Vodka



8.25 OZ Pomegranate Juice



16.5 OZ Sweetened Black Tea



16.5 OZ Martini & Rossi Prosecco



Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon Wheel and Fresh Sage

Choose a serving vessel for your punch. We like using a classic punch bowl, pitcher, or a drink dispenser! Measure and add all ingredients (except Prosecco and garnish) to punch bowl and whisk briskly to combine, aerating the cocktails just like shaking would. At least 30 minutes before serving add 3-4 quarts of ice. Or if you plan on serving the cocktails immediately, add 4 OZ of water plus the same amount of ice instead. Add prosecco and stir the cocktail to incorporate all ingredients and chill to perfect temperature. Serve punch to guests in a rocks glass or Grey Goose soda can with a dehydrated lemon wheel and fresh sage

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Holiday Collins



1.5 OZ Bombay Sapphire Gin



.75 OZ Lemon Juice



.75 OZ Simple Syrup



2 OZ Club Soda



1-3 Dashes Aromatic Bitter



Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon Wheel

Chill wine glass or Bombay balloon glass by placing in fridge/freezer, or by filling with ice water and setting aside for 5 minutes. Measure and add all ingredients (except club soda and garnish) to cobbler shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Remove the glass from the fridge/freezer or if using ice water, empty the glass. Fill the glass with fresh ice. Strain shaken cocktail into the glass. Top with measured amount of club soda. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel.

PATRÓN® Ruby Spritzer



1.5 OZ Patrón Silver



1 OZ Pomegranate Juice



.5 OZ Sparkling Apple Cider



1 Dash Scrappy’s Aromatic Bitters



Garnish: Lemon Twist

Chill champagne flute by placing in fridge/freezer, or by filling with ice water and setting aside for 5 minutes. Measure and add all ingredients (except sparkling apple cider and garnish) to cobbler shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Remove champagne flute from fridge/freezer or if using ice water, empty the glass. Strain shaken cocktail into champagne flute. Top with measured amount of sparkling apple cider. Garnish with lemon twist.

ST-GERMAIN® Red Zinger Spritz



1 OZ St Germain Elderflower Liqueur



1 OZ Chilled Hibiscus Tea



1/4 OZ Lime Juice



2 OZ Ginger Beer



Garnish: Dehydrated Orange Wheel and Star Anise

Bring 1 cup of water to a boil. Fill a mug and immerse the bag of hibiscus tea for 5 minutes. Remove tea bag and allow tea to cool. Chill wine glass by placing in fridge/freezer, or by filling with ice water and setting aside for 5 minutes. Measure and add all ingredients (except ginger beer and garnish) to cobbler shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds, then add measured amount of ginger beer into shaker. Remove wine glass from fridge/freezer or is using ice water, empty the glass. Fill wine glass with fresh ice and strain shaken cocktail into the glass. Garnish with dehydrated orange wheel and star anise.

CAZADORES® Pomegranate Paloma



1.5 OZ Tequila Cazadores Reposado



.5 OZ St-Germain



2 OZ Pomegranate Juice



4 OZ Grapefruit Soda



.5 OZ Lime Juice



Pinch of Salt



Garnish: Dehydrated Grapefruit Crescent

Chill tall glass by placing in fridge/freezer, or by filling with ice water and setting aside for 5 minutes. Remove tall glass from fridge/freezer or if using ice water, empty the glass. Pour the salt onto a small plate and rub the edge of your glass with a wedge of lime. Then slowly turn your glass in the salt coating the rim of the glass. Add ice to the glass. Measure and add all ingredients (except for garnish) to the glass, and gently stir to incorporate the ingredients. Garnish with dehydrated grapefruit crescent.

Laila Gohar’s Rum Baba Cake Recipe

Cake



1 tbsp dry yeast



3 tbsp warm water



3 eggs (beaten)



2 cups flour



2 tbsp granulated sugar



1 tsp teaspoon orange zest



1 tsp lemon zest



1 tsp salt



1/2 cup butter



3/4 cup golden raisins



3 tbsp BACARDÍ® Reserva Ocho



3/4 cup golden raisin

Syrup



3 cups water



2 cups granulated sugar



2/3 cup BACARDÍ® Reserva Ocho



1 vanilla pod, scraped

Combine the yeast and the warm water together in a bowl and let the yeast to dissolve for 10 minutes. Beat the eggs into the yeast and water. In another bowl, mix the flour, sugar, citrus zests, and salt together. Combine the mixture into the yeast and eggs. Knead for 5 minutes then allow to rest for an hour, covered. Heat the rum and add the raisins. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. After the dough has risen add the rum raisin to it. Grease your mold and add the dough to it. Cover the molds and allow the dough to rise for 40 minutes, or until the dough has just started to rise above the molds’ edges. Bake for 35 minutes. While the cake is baking make the syrup by combining all the ingredients except the vanilla in a pot and boiling for 10 minutes until thick. Remove the pot from heat and scrape in the vanilla. Once out of oven, pour the hot syrup over cake Slice and savor!

Contacts

Eva McGarry



Nike Communications



emcgarry@nikecomm.com

Karuna Advani



Bacardi Global PR and Digital Communications Manager



kadvani@bacardi.com