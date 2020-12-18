Apple Hospitality REIT Recognized with 2019 Hilton Legacy Award

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced it has been recognized by Hilton with a 2019 Hilton Legacy Award as Top Performer Award Winner with 10+ Units for the Hilton Garden Inn brand. Hilton’s annual awards program celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts. Hilton recognized nearly 60 high performing owners and developers across 15 different categories.

“ We are honored to once again be recognized by Hilton as a Top Performer,” said Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. “Our portfolio currently includes 41 Hilton Garden Inn hotels, and we are incredibly proud of our association with this industry-leading brand. Together with the management teams at our hotels, we are dedicated to exceeding guest expectations and producing outstanding operational results. We value our long-standing relationship with Hilton and greatly appreciate this recognition.”

Hilton’s Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of owners and development partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton’s development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience. To see the full list of Hilton’s 2019 Legacy Award winners click here.

