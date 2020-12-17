BOSS Audio Systems Introduces New Portfolio of Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Multimedia Players

First American-based Aftermarket Audio Brand to Release Completely Wireless Car Player

OXNARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BOSS Audio Systems (www.bossaudio.com), a leading innovator in car audio and video products for more than 30 years, today launched the new BOSS Audio wireless in-dash multimedia player ⎯ the industry’s first completely wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto aftermarket multimedia unit by a U.S. brand.

In addition, BOSS Audio released three other new wireless units under its portfolio of brands, including Planet Audio and Sound Storm Laboratories. The new product offerings expand the selection of wireless audio products for consumers in the U.S. market, giving customers more options and filling a market gap.

“They say ‘the future is wireless’ and we couldn’t agree more. Today’s drivers are demanding easier, more customizable car audio experiences that don’t require a cord,” said Xin Hamilton, Vice President of Marketing at BOSS Audio. “We’re excited to provide them with a bespoke suite of entertainment, customized navigation, and personalized communication options, all of which are easily accessible and inclusive of safety features like rear camera input that keep drivers and their passenger safe and happy.”

The NEW BOSS Audio Wireless Multimedia Player

The BOSS Audio BVCP9850W features a capacitive 6.75-inch touchscreen with multicolor illumination that allows drivers to easily access a set of customized options, like app-based entertainment through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BOSS Audio’s native user interface, along with Bluetooth streaming.

For the car audio enthusiast, the new model allows them to customize their experience with pre-amp outputs (front and rear), switchable U.S. and EU tuner frequencies, and much more.

Expanded BOSS Audio Multimedia Player Portfolio

Other new portfolio additions include the Planet Audio PCPA975W, Sounds Storm Laboratories DD999ACPW, and BOSS Elite BE950WCPA. Together, the expanded portfolio gives car and audio aficionados a variety of choices to meet their personal needs.

Features available on all product models include:

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Capacitive 6.75-inch Touchscreen

Multicolor Illumination

Bluetooth Audio Streaming

Compatible with Audio Output of iPod®/iPhone®, Smartphones and MP3 Players

Front & Rear Camera Input

Front, Rear, Sub Pre-Amp Outputs

Aux In (3.5 mm)

Switchable U.S. & EU Tuner Frequencies

Steering Wheel Control Input (Interface not included)

USB Port: CarPlay & Android Auto, USB 2A Fast Charging

RBDS Tuner (available with BVCP9850W, PCPA975W and DD999ACPW models only)

Pricing and Availability

Priced at $399.99 MSRP, all four models are available for purchase now through bossaudio.com, planetaudio.com, and soundstormlab.com, respectively. The new portfolio of wireless car audio products is also available through Amazon and will be coming to local and nationwide retailers soon.

For more information, please visit bossaudio.com.

About BOSS Audio Systems:

Since 1987, BOSS has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a variety of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.

The company offers more than 400 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, BOSS Audio leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC. Use of the Apple CarPlay logo means that a vehicle user interface meets Apple performance standards. Apple is not responsible for the operation of this vehicle or its compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Please note that the use of this product with iPhone, iPod, or iPad may affect wireless performance.

