The Shift Network Presents Winter Solstice Fest: Music & Ritual for Renewal

The livestream event, featuring music and healing rituals, runs December 18-20, 2020

PETALUMA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Shift Network (TSN), a global leader in transformational learning and events, today announced the lineup for its Winter Solstice Fest: Music & Ritual for Renewal, devoted to releasing the darkness of 2020 and welcoming in a lighter, healthier, more joyful 2021.

Starting on Dec. 18, and culminating in a Live From Stonehenge sunrise on Dec. 21, this free online festival presents an international lineup of renowned musicians, artists, visionary speakers, and Indigenous Elders. The full lineup can be found at WinterSolsticeFest.com.

Presenters include:

• World renowned musicians Shpongle, John Butler, Taimane, Michael Franti, ZAP MAMA, Deva Premal and Miten, Shpongle, Ajeet, Mike Love, and many others will perform uplifting music.

• Leading ritualists and healers including TSN co-founder Devaa Haley Mitchell along with actress Nat Kelley, artist Android Jones, author Sahara Rose, yoga teacher Shiva Rea, Achintya Devi, Oona Chaplin, Isis Indriya, Suzanne Sterling and others will present lineage clearing and prayer rituals.

• First Nations and Indigenous leaders from around the word including Jrumpinjinbah (Australia), Angaangaq Angakkorsuaq (Greenland), Chris Parks (UK), Jyoti Prevatt (US), Ihab Bhala (Israel), Nana Marina (Guatemala), Rutendo Ngogo (South Africa) and others will offer prayers for world healing.

“2020 has been a painful and dark year,” says Devaa Haley Mitchell, TSN co-founder and the event’s emcee. “Our communities and our planet have experienced enormous stresses, including the pandemic, our divisive politics, and climate emergency. Our wise and uplifting presenters celebrate Solstice with a return to the light, offering all the opportunity for healing and renewal in 2021.”

VIP Event: On December 21, 5 pm PT, The Astro Twins, Tiffany Janay, and Amanda Yates Garcia will offer special workshops to help set clear intentions and manifest a new future. wintersolsticefest.com/upgrade

About The Shift Network: Founded in 2010 by Stephen Dinan and Devaa Haley Mitchell, The Shift Network (theshiftnetwork.com) is a global leader in online transformational education, media and events dedicated to helping people achieve their full potential. Reaching millions of participants worldwide, The Shift Network (TSN) offers hundreds of courses featuring internationally renowned speakers on diverse subjects including shamanism, energy healing, yoga, plant medicine, Qigong and more. TSN’s philanthropic arm donates to a wide range of environmental, health, and social justice causes, and TSN features one of the largest online libraries of peacebuilding resources in the world. TSN can be accessed at theshiftnework.com and through The Shift App — Uplift Your World, available in both the Apple and Google App Stores. Coming in 2021 is a new podcast and a rich array of other media offerings. Through all these access points, TSN is committed to empowering 100 million people in the next five years in order to accelerate a kinder, more peaceful and livable planet for all.

Contacts

Dayna Macy



Director of Public Relations and Communications



dayna.macy@theshiftnetwork.com

510-219-0819