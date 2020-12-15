Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex® VeloCore™ Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 

The Bowflex® VeloCore™ bike was recognized for redefining indoor cycling with its innovative design that features both leaning mode and stationary mode.

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that it has received a CES® 2021 Innovation Award for the Bowflex® VeloCore™ bike. This groundbreaking product was recognized for its innovative design, and as the industry’s first dual-mode indoor cycling bike.

The Bowflex® VeloCore™ bike is the first indoor cycling bike to feature both a stationary setting and leaning mode. In leaning mode, users can push and pull the bike from side-to-side, replicating the movement of outdoor cycling. A proprietary, patent-pending lock-out feature keeps the bike in stationary mode, so users can opt for a traditional cycling workout.

The Bowflex® VeloCore™ indoor cycling bike received a CES Innovation Award out of thousands of products entered. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

“Since its launch three months ago, the Bowflex VeloCore bike has been extremely popular and continues to receive favorable customer and media reviews – it’s exciting to see that translate into recognition as a fitness industry innovator,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “This award is also validation that we are empowering healthier living by providing our customers with extraordinary, personalized fitness experiences.”

The Bowflex® VeloCore™ connected bike also integrates with the JRNY® digital fitness platform, which delivers engaging digital content on a 22’’ HD touch screen. The JRNY digital fitness platform coaches members to achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workout and entertainment options that stream while being coached. JRNY® members receive voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led video workouts, integration with third party cycling apps, and access to their entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.** Additionally, users can digitally connect to popular third-party cycling apps — allowing them to ride with their favorite trainers via streaming on-demand classes from Peloton®, or interact, train and compete against others on Zwift®.***

For more information on the Bowflex® VeloCore™ bike, visit: https://www.bowflex.com/bikes/velocore.html

** Requires a subscription to the streaming service, not included. Also requires a JRNY® digital fitness membership to access the streaming service from the console.

*** Requires a tablet or phone and separate third party subscription, not included. There is no affiliation with Peloton or Zwift. Peloton’s digital app ($12.99/mo.) has fewer features than its all-access membership ($39/mo.). $12.99/mo. subscribers cannot access Peloton’s leaderboard or its power, speed, and distance metrics. Cadence is available on iOS devices.

About JRNY® Digital Fitness Platform

The JRNY® digital fitness platform coaches members to achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workout and entertainment options that stream while being coached, including voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, integration with other fitness apps, and access to the members’ own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The JRNY platform uses machine learning to create virtually an infinite number of personalized workouts that include motivation and praise and is based on an initial fitness assessment that learns and adapts as the member progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. This immersive, digital experience is available on Bowflex.com, for download in the Google Play and App Stores, and is integrated with connected Bowflex® home fitness cardio equipment, including indoor cycling bikes, treadmills and Max Trainer® machines. Following the two-month trial period, a JRNY membership will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year, plus applicable taxes.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, strength training products, as well as the JRNY® digital fitness platform. Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

