Avolon Selects HID Mobile Access to Create Secure and Convenient Employee Experiences

Employees at one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies now use their mobile devices to access Avolon facilities in Dublin, New York, Florida and Hong Kong offices

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HID–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that leading aerospace company Avolon has selected the HID Mobile Access® solution for physical access at its headquarters in Dublin and other locations worldwide. Powered by HID’s award-winning Seos® credential technology, the solution enables Avolon to issue staff Mobile IDs to smartphones for building access and provides an efficient management platform for its global network of offices.

Avolon is one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies servicing many of the world’s major airlines. HID partnered with Ireland-based systems integrator Summit Security Systems Ltd to deploy the HID Mobile Access solution and HID® readers throughout Avolon’s Dublin campus. Mobile IDs are sent to Avolon staff via an app on a user’s Android or iOS mobile device so they can quickly and easily use their phones to gain access to Avolon facilities.

“We needed to maintain a secure perimeter, but we did not want the security to be a barrier. Using a mobile phone is much more convenient than an access card and phones tend not to get left behind,” said Allan Dawson, facilities project manager at Avolon. “We were looking for a system that was highly flexible, highly mobile and highly secure. HID has offered us that and the solution gives us everything that we want in terms of security and flexibility.”

The HID Mobile Access solution facilitates around-the-clock office access for staff members and equips administrators to manage access rights from a centralized, cloud-based portal. Since Mobile IDs are issued remotely, they can easily be issued or revoked for added convenience and efficiency.

“Avolon’s use of HID Mobile Access makes touchless access control possible for a more seamless user experience, which is appealing to many organizations in the today’s new normal,” said Harm Radstaak, Vice President and Managing Director of Physical Access Control with HID Global. “The scalability of our solution also lays the groundwork for Avolon to easily extend mobile access across more of its facilities.”

Following the successful deployment of mobile access at its Dublin headquarters, Avolon has also launched the HID Mobile Access solution at its New York, Florida and Hong Kong offices, with plans underway for its Singapore campus.

Watch the video or download the case study for more information.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2020 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

HID Global

Cheryl Amerine



Senior Director of PR and Communications



cheryl.amerine@hidglobal.com