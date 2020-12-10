Union Home Mortgage Honored with The Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) received The Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service at a virtual awards ceremony Dec. 3. The Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service, presented by Smart Business, honors businesses of all types and sizes that make outstanding contributions to their communities. UHM was one of 10 recipients in Northeast Ohio.

Union Home Mortgage was honored for the work of the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, established in 2015 as the charitable arm of the company. The Foundation exists to equip families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency. Operating under the four pillars of Financial Literacy, Career Readiness, Education, and Housing, the Union Home Mortgage Foundation strives to improve the financial health of families in its communities and empower them for responsible homeownership. With contributions made this year, the Foundation has now awarded over $1 million in grants since its inception.

The company also received accolades for its partners’ community involvement and volunteering. UHM partners used 550 hours of volunteer paid time off (VTO) in 2019. Additionally, many departments hosted department-specific volunteer events to get their partners out of the office, bonding with each other while helping a nonprofit in need. Partners can use their VTO hours for virtual volunteerism during the pandemic.

“I’m so proud of all of our partners and our company as a whole for receiving this honor,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “Supporting the communities in which we serve customers and in which our partners live and work is a top priority for Union Home Mortgage. Giving back and helping those less fortunate are tenets that are part of our culture throughout the organization.”

Additional community service initiatives by Union Home Mortgage include:

Partner Backpack Project. For the fourth consecutive summer, UHM partners donated school supplies to their local school systems and nonprofits. With the help of Volunteers of America and University Settlement, UHM and the Foundation hosted a contactless distribution event at its corporate campus. Families in need were able to drive up and receive a backpack, along with other resources from non-profit partners such as information on healthcare plans, access to literacy and budgeting materials, and more. UHM distributed close to 1,000 backpacks.

Partner Up for Plates Campaign. For this event, which normally launches on Giving Tuesday, UHM works with multiple nonprofits and food banks across the country to help those dealing with food insecurity. Elements of the campaign include department competitions to see who can raise the most; a volunteer event with the local food bank; and a can building competition.

In 2019, UHM launched its first-ever program under its Financial Literacy pillar. The company paired with a nonprofit called BALANCE for a 2-part financial literacy program that included a free online resource library and in-person workshops.

This year, UHM is piloting uLaunch, a 2-4 hour “done in a day” program for high school students who are both college and non-college bound. The day begins with an introduction to UHM and roles in the mortgage industry. UHM partners then teach the students 2-3 professional development courses built out by the UHM Foundation. The program launched virtually in 2020 and will eventually be conducted at UHM headquarters or on-site at high school or nonprofit locations.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $7 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

Kaila Taton – 440-863-3212 – ktaton@unionhomemortgage.com