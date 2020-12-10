Skydance Television Forms Exclusive First-look Agreement With Exile Content Studio to Develop and Produce Stories for a Global Audience

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skydance Television today announced it has entered into an exclusive first-look agreement with Exile Content Studio to develop and produce premium scripted, English-language series for a global audience. Under the deal, Skydance Television will have first consideration across Exile Content Studio’s vast portfolio of English-language television projects.

The first-look with Exile is in line with Skydance Media’s strategy to exploit IP across multiple platforms, genres and territories. Earlier this year, Skydance announced a partnership with South Korea’s CJ ENM, the studio behind the multiple Academy Award-winning Parasite, and its subsidiary Studio Dragon to collaborate across both studios’ vast libraries of compelling content. Skydance also has a longstanding relationship with Internet giant Tencent Holdings, affording the studio access to its expertise in China and a global platform for project collaboration across features and television.

Launched in late 2018, Exile’s award-winning team, led by Isaac Lee, develops and produces content in Spanish and English for global audiences across multiple platforms. The studio recently co-produced Todo Va A Estar Bien with Diego Luna as showrunner and Sueño Real, about Real Madrid´s women’s Football team with journalist Ana Pastor. Prior to launching, Exile’s team delivered three seasons of El Chapo for Netflix and was behind the critically acclaimed and Emmy and Sundance Audience award-winning documentary, Science Fair, in addition to Netflix’s Who Killed Malcolm X and The Traffickers.

“We are very proud to partner with Exile Content Studio to bring its diverse array of Latinx-based content to our current development slate,” said Jesse Sisgold, Skydance Media President & COO. “Skydance shares Exile’s vision to amplify the voices of all creators and producers to bring their stories to global audiences, and to do so with a strategy focused on where entertainment is heading.”

“We are excited to have Skydance Television as a partner, to collaborate on new diverse stories of great resonance for a global captive audience that is increasingly looking for higher quality content options,” said Isaac Lee, Chairman of Exile Content. “We are committed to developing impactful original content while leading the charge for diversity in entertainment in partnership with top-talent Latinx creators and strategic partners like Skydance.”

Skydance Television, known for producing Netflix’s longest-running hit comedy series Grace and Frankie, is dedicated to developing a slate of elevated commercial content that transcends genres across multiple platforms. In addition to Grace and Frankie, Skydance Television’s slate includes Altered Carbon, Condor, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation and Jack Reacher across a range of streaming and premium cable platforms. Skydance Television has strategic overall deals with some of the industry’s top producers including David S. Goyer, Nick Santora and Alison Schapker along with emerging showrunners Olivia Purnell and Lewaa Nasserdeen.

About Exile Content Studio

Exile continues to develop impactful original content while leading the charge for diversity in entertainment in partnership with top-talent Latinx creators. To further their commitment to paving the way for Latinx female writers, directors and showrunners, Exile recently created the Latina Talent Incubator – a program created for the discovery and development of emerging female Latinx content creators.

About Skydance Media

Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company first launched with Feature Films and has since strategically expanded to include independent Television, Interactive, Animation and New Media studios. Skydance’s film slate includes the critically acclaimed The Old Guard and 6 Underground, both ranking in the top 10 of Netflix’s most popular original movies, as well as the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, The Tomorrow War, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, GI Joe: Snake Eyes and the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible global franchise. In total, Skydance’s films have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office. Skydance Television’s expansive slate includes a number of Emmy-nominated series including Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as well as Condor, Foundation and Jack Reacher across a range of platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+. Skydance Interactive creates and publishes original and IP-based virtual reality and other immersive video games including the top-selling The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and Archangel: Hellfire. Skydance New Media creates interactive narrative experiences crafted as original series, putting the audience in control of the narrative. Skydance Animation develops and produces high-end feature films and television series with full production capability across two studios in Los Angeles and Madrid. The first two slated movies are Luck and Spellbound. The Company’s investment partners include Tencent Holdings, Redbird Capital and CJ ENM.

