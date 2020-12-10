Clarabridge Celebrates Customer Achievements in 2020

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerexperiencemanagement—Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world’s top brands, today announced the winners of its 2020 Customer Experience Excellence Awards, which acknowledge and honor Clarabridge customers across industries that have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to customer experience (CX).

Clarabridge presented awards in a total of four categories, recognizing organizations for exceptional CX programs, outstanding innovation, positive business outcomes and holistic efforts to prioritize CX. The following companies won achievement awards:

The Luminary Award, which recognizes companies that have made a corporate shift to elevate customer experience to a top-tier business strategy, went to the following honorees:

Costa Coffee , for using insights from Clarabridge CX Analytics to identify key drivers of satisfaction and dissatisfaction and implementing initiatives that increased NPS by 6 points over two years.

, for using insights from Clarabridge CX Analytics to identify key drivers of satisfaction and dissatisfaction and implementing initiatives that increased NPS by 6 points over two years. Freddie Mac , for using Clarabridge’s Intelligent Scoring to automatically evaluate and score the quality of all agent interactions in the contact center.

, for using Clarabridge’s Intelligent Scoring to automatically evaluate and score the quality of all agent interactions in the contact center. GM Financial , for continually improving digital experience across channels, advancing self-service functions and developing empathetic responses to its customers during a difficult year.

, for continually improving digital experience across channels, advancing self-service functions and developing empathetic responses to its customers during a difficult year. Saudi Telecom, for leveraging social media to dramatically increase user engagement, driving improvements in customer satisfaction, and creating a cross-functional senior management committee to continue developing its Voice of the Customer program.

The Innovation Award distinguishes organizations with CX programs demonstrating out-of-the-box thinking and/or innovative concepts to the business or industry. This year’s winners are:

DAZN , for exemplifying the ability to turn insights into action and quickly identifying customer pain to increase subscriber retention, optimize CX and share insights across the entire organization.

, for exemplifying the ability to turn insights into action and quickly identifying customer pain to increase subscriber retention, optimize CX and share insights across the entire organization. Indeed , for establishing an organization-wide focus on the Voice of the Customer, dedicating resources to improve NPS and eliminate pain points, and collaborating across departments to create a positive CX.

, for establishing an organization-wide focus on the Voice of the Customer, dedicating resources to improve NPS and eliminate pain points, and collaborating across departments to create a positive CX. Netflix, for prioritizing CX by providing superior customer care, adopting new processes to quickly route support requests and caring for customers around the world as platform usage increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Revvie Award, which recognizes companies with proven return on investment and bottom-line revenue impact, went to the following organizations:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City , for closely examining different stages of the customer journey, striving to eliminate pain points each step of the way and improving customer satisfaction and retention.

, for closely examining different stages of the customer journey, striving to eliminate pain points each step of the way and improving customer satisfaction and retention. Vera Bradley, for transforming its customer experience management program, using data to evaluate the impact of new initiatives from the customer perspective, and making impressive improvements to customer satisfaction.

The Diamond Award honors companies with multi-faceted CX programs that shine brightly within the organization and demonstrate vision, strategy, execution and results. The winners in this category are:

Electrolux , for gaining a deep understanding of the drivers of customer dissatisfaction, identifying pain points across the customer journey, and building a company culture that is focused on the Voice of the Customer.

, for gaining a deep understanding of the drivers of customer dissatisfaction, identifying pain points across the customer journey, and building a company culture that is focused on the Voice of the Customer. Farmers Insurance® , for meaningfully improving NPS, increasing customer retention and working to quantify and optimize investments in the contact center.

, for meaningfully improving NPS, increasing customer retention and working to quantify and optimize investments in the contact center. Humana, for its success and dedication to generating insights, breaking down data silos and empowering employees across the organization to continuously identify improvement opportunities and make data-driven decisions.

“We work with some of the most distinguished brands in the world. In an extraordinarily challenging year, these award winners have exemplified an unwavering commitment to customer experience excellence,” said Clarabridge CEO Mark Bishof. “These companies have worked hard to ensure their investments in CX create immense value for both their own customers and their businesses, and we are pleased to recognize their outstanding achievements here today.”

