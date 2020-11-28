    • News

    Verizon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Top Galaxy Note20, Pixel 5, iPhone 12 Pro & More Deals Shared by Spending Lab

    Posted on

    Black Friday Verizon deals are live, find the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note10, iPhone SE, iPhone 11 & Pixel 4a sales listed below

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our round-up of all the top Verizon deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, together with savings on Apple Watch 5, Watch 6 & Apple iPad. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

    Best Verizon iPhone Deals:

    Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:

    Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:

    Best Verizon Fios Deals:

    Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale to view more live savings. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

    Contacts

    Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

     

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!