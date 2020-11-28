MacBook Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Top MacBook Pro & Air Apple Laptop Deals Ranked by Consumer Articles
Here’s a list of the best MacBook deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including all the best savings on the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air & 16-inch MacBook Pro
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday & Cyber Monday MacBook deals are underway. Review the top savings on top-rated rated Apple laptops, including the 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air in 256GB or 512GB storage options. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best MacBook Deals:
- Save up to $50 on the newest Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon – check live prices on top-rated 2020 MacBook models
- Save up to 32% off on Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air & MacBook laptops at B&H Photo Video – check the latest deals on a wide range of apple laptops, including the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display
- Save up to $350 on a wide range of Apple MacBook Air laptops at Amazon – save on the 2020 13-inch model & renewed models
- Save on the latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Air laptop at Amazon – check the latest price on the 256GB or 512GB MacBook Air available in gold, silver, or space gray
- Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon – check the latest deals on the new Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch and other MacBook Pro models
- Save up to $150 on the newest Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Intel laptops at Amazon – check the latest prices on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and more MacBook models
- Save up to $150 on Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch laptops at Amazon – check the latest deals on the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Core i7 and 256GB or 512 GB SSD
