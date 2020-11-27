Verizon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone & Google Pixel & Samsung Galaxy Savings Shared by Retail Fuse
Verizon deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring the best Galaxy S20, S10, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Pixel 5 & 4a discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a guide to the top Verizon deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring discounts on Galaxy S10, iPhone SE & Pixel 4a. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon – plus check the latest deals on prepaid no contract Galaxy Note20 handsets too
- Save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Verizon – trade in and save on the Galaxy Z Fold2 (new line required)
- Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon
- Save up to 50% off on Google Pixel 5 & more top-rated Pixel smartphones at Verizon – see full offer details on Verizon.com
- Get the Google Pixel 4a for free or the Pixel 4a (5G) for only $5 a month at Verizon – check the latest deals on Pixel 4a smartphones at Verizon. New line req’d for free device.
- Save up to $550 on the OnePlus 8 5G UW smartphone at Verizon – check out the full range of promotions available on the OnePlus 8, including trade in your phone and get up to $550 off (new line required)
- Save up to $250 on Moto phones including the Motorola one 5G at Verizon – check the latest deals on the Motorola One, Edge+, Razr, & Moto G smartphones
Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Get Apple Watch SE for $99 with any iPhone purchase at Verizon – plus save up to $700 on a wide range of Apple iPhone models at Verizon
- Save up to $350 on top-selling Samsung Galaxy tablets at Verizon.com – check the latest savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab A, Tab S5E, and Tab s7+
- Get an iPad 10.2 inch for $99 at Verizon.com – when you buy one of Verizon’s best iPhones. Save up to $700 on a wide range of Verizon’s latest iPhone models
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save on a wide range of Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro headphones, charging cases & accessories at Verizon
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of headphones at Verizon.com – check the latest deals on wireless, Bluetooth, and noise cancelling headphones
- Save up to $350 on iPad mini models at Verizon.com – the latest deals on the portable Apple iPad mini 5 and mini 4 tablets in WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale to view even more live offers. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)