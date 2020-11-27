Top iPad Air Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Revealed by Deal Stripe
The latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals for 2020, including iPad Air (4th Gen, 2020 release) and iPad Air 3 sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our round-up of the best Apple iPad Air tablet deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including savings on WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models of the iPad 3 and iPad 4 (2020 model) in 64GB and 256GB storage options. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best iPad Air Deals:
- Save up to $350 on the Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) at Verizon – check the latest deals available on the latest 4th generation iPad Air and more
- Save up to 30% on Apple iPad Air tablets at Amazon – check the latest deals on WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models of the Apple iPad Air 4 (2020), iPad Air 3, and more iPad Air models
- Save on the Apple iPad Air (2020 model) at AT&T – check out the latest iPad Air featuring Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera
- Save on the latest Apple iPad Air 4th generation model at Amazon – the 10.9-inch iPad 4 (2020) is powered by Apple’s fast A14 Bionic chip and works with the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Apple iPad at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Learn how to get the iPad 7th Gen 128GB for half off at AT&T
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save up to 30% on Apple iPads including iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini at Amazon – check the live prices on top-rated Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
- Get an iPad 10.2 inch for $99 at Verizon.com – when you buy one of Verizon’s best iPhones. Save up to $700 on a wide range of Verizon’s latest iPhone models
- Save up to $350 on the latest iPad 8th generation model at Verizon – click the link for latest deals on Apple iPad 2020 (8th generation) available in gold, silver and space gray colors
- Save on 8th generation Apple iPads at Amazon – check deals for the latest 10.2-inch Apple iPads available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities
- Save up to $60 on 10.2” Apple iPads at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the latest prices on 10.2” iPads available in space gray, silver and gold colors
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to enjoy hundreds more active savings. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)