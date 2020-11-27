The Best iPhone XR Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Revealed by Retail Egg
Our comparison of the latest iPhone XR deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including all the best deals on unlocked and carrier-locked options
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 experts have summarized the best iPhone XR deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring sales on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage options. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best iPhone XR Deals:
- Save up to $700 on the Apple iPhone XR at ATT.com – Black Friday deals are here! Click the link for the latest deals on the iPhone XR available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities, including trade-ins
- Save up to 76% on the iPhone XR at Verizon.com – check the latest deals on the Apple iPhone XR with 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
- Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhone XR at BoostMobile.com – the 6.1-inch iPhone XR boasts a 12MP camera that can shoot up to 4K videos
- Get the iPhone XR for $5/month at Verizon.com – deal requires new line activation
- Save up to $150 on Apple iPhone XR models available in 64GB & 128GB storage capacities at Amazon – check live prices on fully unlocked Apple iPhone XR and carrier plans from Cricket Wireless and more telecoms
- Save up to 27% on unlocked iPhone XR models at Amazon – comes in blue, coral, yellow, red, white, and black 64GB and 128GB iPhone XR options
Best iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 96% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones at ATT.com – Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals including trade-ins on the iPhone 12 & 12 Pro, SE, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & more
- Save up to 76% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon.com – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 38% off on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at BoostMobile.com – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save up to 40% on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon – check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, & 7 smartphones
Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of deals at Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon's live Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals.
