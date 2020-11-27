The Best iPad mini Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020 Identified by Saver Trends
Save on Apple iPad mini deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, featuring iPad mini 5, 4 and more iPad savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a review of the top Apple iPad mini tablet and accessories deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring all the best offers on the iPad mini 5, mini 4 and mini 3 in 256GB, 64GB, WiFi, and WiFi + Cellular configurations. View the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best iPad mini Deals:
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad mini at Verizon – check the latest deals on 7.9-inch iPad mini available in 64GB and 256GB storage sizes
- Save up to $134 on Apple iPad mini tablets at Amazon – click the link for live prices on iPad mini available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models
- Save on the Apple iPad mini (5th Gen) at AT&T – check live prices on Apple iPad mini tablets available in gold, silver and space gray colors
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Apple iPad at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Learn how to get the iPad 7th Gen 128GB for half off at AT&T
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save up to 30% on Apple iPads including iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini at Amazon – check the live prices on top-rated Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
- Get an iPad 10.2 inch for $99 at Verizon.com – when you buy one of Verizon’s best iPhones. Save up to $700 on a wide range of Verizon’s latest iPhone models
- Save up to $350 on the latest iPad 8th generation model at Verizon – click the link for latest deals on Apple iPad 2020 (8th generation) available in gold, silver and space gray colors
- Save on 8th generation Apple iPads at Amazon – check deals for the latest 10.2-inch Apple iPads available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities
- Save up to $60 on 10.2” Apple iPads at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the latest prices on 10.2” iPads available in space gray, silver and gold colors
