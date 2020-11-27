The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday AirPods Deals (2020): Top AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 & More Sales Published by Retail Egg
The top Black Friday & Cyber Monday AirPods deals for 2020, including sales on AirPods with charging cases and more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our list of the top AirPods deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring the top discounts on wireless AirPods earbuds and more. Shop the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best AirPods Deals:
- Save $50 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Generation) with Wireless Charging Case
- Save on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at Verizon – including a wide selection of wireless charging cases and other accessories
- Save up to 25% on the best-selling Apple AirPods at Amazon – including deals on AirPods with wireless charging cases and regular AirPods cases
- Save on Apple AirPods (2nd gen) at Verizon – check live prices on the AirPods 2 and a wide selection of charging cases and accessories
- Save on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at B&H Photo Video – check the latest deals on the top-rated wireless earphones and compatible accessories
- Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods Pro noise-cancelling earbuds
- Shop the latest Apple AirPods Pro at Verizon – check live prices on the top-rated wireless earphones plus other compatible accessories
- Save on Apple AirPods Pro at B&H Photo Video – check the hottest deals on the best-selling wireless earphones and compatible charging cases
- Save on wireless charging cases for Apple AirPods at Amazon– including a variety of different features such as waterproofing and compatibility with different AirPods generations
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to view more active deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)