Black Friday & Cyber Monday Verizon Wireless Deals (2020): iPhone 12, Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & More Sales Summarized by The Consumer Post

Verizon Wireless deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including Apple Watch 6 & Apple iPad savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday sales researchers at The Consumer Post have revealed the latest Verizon Wireless deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with the top offers on iPhone 11, iPhone SE, Galaxy Note20 & Pixel 4a. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Verizon iPhone Deals:

Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:

Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:

Best Verizon Fios Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the entire range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)