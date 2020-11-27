Black Friday & Cyber Monday Verizon iPhone Deals (2020): iPhone XR, SE, 12, 12 Pro & More Sales Monitored by Deal Stripe
Compare the best Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring sales on iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max & more
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Verizon iPhone deals for 2020 are live. Compare the best discounts on Apple iPhone 12 mini, XR, SE & 11 Pro Max.
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $700 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 smartphones at Verizon – get up to $700 off when you trade in your old device
- Get the iPhone 12 mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 mini at Verizon – the iPhone 12 mini is 5G capable and is compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe accessories
- Get the iPhone 12 Pro Max with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations
- Save up to 50% off on the iPhone 11 at Verizon – new line req’d. Plus trade in your phone and get up to $850 off with new line
- Save up to $350 off on the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max at Verizon – upgrade and get up to $550 off with eligible trade-in
- Save up to $400 on the Apple iPhone SE at Verizon – get the iPhone SE on Verizon plus 50% off activation fee
- Save up to 75% on the iPhone XR at Verizon – the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
- Switch & get the iPhone XR for only $5/month at Verizon
- Save on iPhone 8 models at Verizon – check out a range of models including the iPhone 8 Plus & certified refurbished models
- Save on the iPhone 8 Plus at Verizon
- Save on the iPhone XS at Verizon – plus get $100 off an Apple Watch as part of the purchase
More Verizon Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon – plus check the latest deals on prepaid no contract Galaxy Note20 handsets too
- Save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Verizon – trade in and save on the Galaxy Z Fold2 (new line required)
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Get Apple Watch SE for $99 with any iPhone purchase at Verizon – plus save up to $700 on a wide range of Apple iPhone models at Verizon
- Save up to $350 on top-selling Samsung Galaxy tablets at Verizon.com – check the latest savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab A, Tab S5E, and Tab s7+
Interested in more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of live deals at Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon's current Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals.
