Black Friday Boost Mobile Deals 2020: Best Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & LG Deals Rated by Consumer Articles
Best Boost Mobile Deals:
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & more top-rated Android phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 43% on no contract Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 12, SE, 11, XR & XS
- Save $150 on the iPhone SE at Boost Mobile – boasts a 4.7” Retina HD display and powered by the A13 Bionic chip by Apple
- Save $100 on the iPhone XS at Boost Mobile – powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip and sports an all-glass design for wireless charging
- Save $100 on the iPhone 8 at Boost Mobile – the Apple iPhone 8 features an all-glass design and 4K video shooting capabilities
- Save on the latest iPhone 12 & 12 Pro at Boost Mobile – check the latest prices on the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone 12 5G models
- Save up to $100 on the iPhone XR at Boost Mobile – the 6.1-inch iPhone XR boasts a 12MP camera that can shoot up to 4K videos
- Save up to 43% on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile – check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10e & more
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to $50 on Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to $90 off the Samsung Galaxy A10e at BoostMobile.com – deal running from 11/26 – 12/1
- Get up to $80 off the Samsung Galaxy A11 at BoostMobile.com – deal running from 11/26 – 12/1
- Save on the Samsung Galaxy A21 at BoostMobile.com – deal running from 11/26 – 12/1
- Save over 50% off the LG Tribute Monarch at BoostMobile.com – deal running from 11/26 – 12/1
- Get up to 27% off the LG Tribute Royal at BoostMobile.com – deal running from 11/26 – 12/1
- Save up to 47% on Motorola smartphones at Boost Mobile – featuring savings on the Moto g fast, g7 play & e models
Boost Mobile offers prepaid and no-contract plans over the Sprint 4G LTE network. One of the best models you can get with their plans is the Apple iPhone 12 which can be paid in monthly installments. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is older but remains a solid choice for a carrier locked cell phone too.
