Best Verizon Black Friday Deals 2020: Top iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, iPad, Galaxy Tab & More Deals Researched by The Consumer Post

Black Friday Verizon deals are underway, find all the latest Black Friday Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Google Pixel (5, 4a) & Samsung Galaxy (S20, S10, Note20, Note10) phone deals and Apple Watch (6, 5) & iPad savings listed below

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the best Verizon deals for Black Friday, together with all the top Pixel 5, Galaxy S20, iPhone 12 and more savings. View the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Verizon iPhone Deals:

Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:

Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:

Best Verizon Fios Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to check out the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s live Black Friday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon offers a wide range of cell phone plans, internet & TV packages. Holiday deals often include attractive promotions for new customers and those looking to switch services. Promotions on the latest iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra are available this year, in addition to impressive deals on Verizon Fios internet packages.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)