Best Verizon Black Friday Deals 2020: Top iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, iPad, Galaxy Tab & More Deals Researched by The Consumer Post
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $1,100 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 at Verizon – get up to $550 when you trade in your old device
- Get the iPhone 12 mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 mini at Verizon – the iPhone 12 mini is 5G capable and is compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe accessories
- Save up to $550 on the latest iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – including deals on trade-ins
- Get the iPhone 12 Pro Max with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations
- Save up to $850 on iPhone 11 models at Verizon – trade in your phone and get up to $850 off with new line
- Save up to $550 off on the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max at Verizon – upgrade and get up to $550 off with eligible trade-in
- Save up to $400 on the Apple iPhone SE at Verizon – get the iPhone SE on Verizon plus 50% off activation fee
- Save up to 75% on the iPhone XR at Verizon – the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
- Switch & get the iPhone XR for only $5/month at Verizon
- Save on iPhone 8 models at Verizon – check out a range of models including the iPhone 8 Plus & certified refurbished models
- Save on the iPhone 8 Plus at Verizon
- Save on the iPhone XS at Verizon – plus get $100 off an Apple Watch as part of the purchase
Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $350 on top-selling Samsung Galaxy tablets at Verizon.com – check the latest savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab A, Tab S5E, and Tab s7+
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save on a wide range of Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro headphones, charging cases & accessories at Verizon
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of headphones at Verizon.com – check the latest deals on wireless, Bluetooth, and noise cancelling headphones
- Save up to $350 on iPad mini models at Verizon.com – the latest deals on the portable Apple iPad mini 5 and mini 4 tablets in WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models
Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon – plus check the latest deals on prepaid no contract Galaxy Note20 handsets too
- Save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Verizon – trade in and save on the Galaxy Z Fold2 (new line required)
- Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon
- Save up to 50% off on Google Pixel 5 & more top-rated Pixel smartphones at Verizon – see full offer details on Verizon.com
- Get the Google Pixel 4a for free or the Pixel 4a (5G) for only $5 a month at Verizon – check the latest deals on Pixel 4a smartphones at Verizon. New line req’d for free device.
- Save up to $550 on the OnePlus 8 5G UW smartphone at Verizon – check out the full range of promotions available on the OnePlus 8, including trade in your phone and get up to $550 off (new line required)
- Save up to $250 on Moto phones including the Motorola one 5G at Verizon – check the latest deals on the Motorola One, Edge+, Razr, & Moto G smartphones
Best Verizon Fios Deals:
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com – switch to Fios and get up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. Plus order online now and Verizon will waive the $99 standard setup charge
- Get the Sony PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Now for 12 months when you sign up for Fios Internet – alternatively, get a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you sign up for Fios internet
- Save up to $10/month on your Verizon Wireless bill and up to $10/month off your Fios bill at Verizon.com
- Working from Home? Switch to Fios for the most reliable Internet, starting at only $39.99
- Switch to Fios and get Internet at a price you’ll love (+ 1 month of YouTube TV on Verizon)
Verizon offers a wide range of cell phone plans, internet & TV packages. Holiday deals often include attractive promotions for new customers and those looking to switch services. Promotions on the latest iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra are available this year, in addition to impressive deals on Verizon Fios internet packages.
