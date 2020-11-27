Best AT&T Black Friday Deals 2020: Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and Apple iPhone Savings Revealed by Saver Trends

Save on AT&T Wireless phone deals at the Black Friday 2020 sale, including iPhone12, Galaxy S20 & more deals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday AT&T deals are finally live. Find the best savings on Apple, Samsung, and Google phone deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best AT&T iPhone Deals:

Best AT&T Android Phone Deals:

Best AT&T Wearables & Tablet Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to see the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

AT&T plans can be paired with select phones from their promotional cellphone lineup. The best overall for Android options is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with an OLED display although Google Pixel 5 might have a more impressive camera. iOS users are not lacking in choices from the Apple iPhone models provided by AT&T Wireless which includes the latest Apple iPhone 12 and the older Apple iPhone 11.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)