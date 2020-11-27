Apple Watch Series 5 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020): Top 40mm & 44mm Apple Watch 5 Deals Shared by Deal Stripe

Save on Apple Watch smartwatch and watch band deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, together with Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, GPS + Cellular) savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts have found the best Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with savings on GPS and GPS + Cellular Apple Watch 5 smartwatches and watch bands for 44mm and 40mm case sizes. Check out the full selection of deals using the links below.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:

Save up to $200 off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon – check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes

– check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes Save up to 23% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models

– click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T – check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to check out the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)