The Best Gizmo Watch Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020 Compared by Spending Lab

Here's a summary of all the best Gizmo Watch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with offers on GizmoWatch 2 kids' smartwatch.
Best Gizmo Watch Deals:
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Gizmo Watches, chargers & stylish bands at Verizon.com – check the latest prices on Gizmo watches and accessories
- Save up to 47% on Gizmo watches, bands & accessories at Walmart – see the live prices on gizmo watches, replacement parts and nylon bands available in kids and adult sizes
- Save up to 27% on a wide range of Gizmo watches at Amazon – check the latest deals on gizmo watches with various features including voice and wi-fi calls, camera, games and more
Best Smartwatch Deals:
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at ATT – click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon.com – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $450 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at ATT.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon.com
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com – check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart – check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Save $62 off on top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch models at Dell.com – see the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and more
