Black Friday & Cyber Monday Huda Beauty Deals (2020): Lipsticks, Foundation, Perfumes & More Savings Summarized by Consumer Walk
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Huda Beauty deals for 2020, including concealers, perfumes, eyeshadow palettes & more discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 researchers at Consumer Walk have revealed the top Huda Beauty deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring discounts on makeup, makeup brushes, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Huda Beauty Deals:
- Save up to 50% off sitewide and enjoy exclusive Black Friday sets at HudaBeauty.com – including must-have favorites like the Tantour Contour & Bronzer, Easy Bake Loose Powder, 3D Highlighter Palette, and more
- Save up to 50% on Huda Beauty’s best-selling makeup at HudaBeauty.com – including must-have favorites like the Tantour Contour & Bronzer, Easy Bake Loose Powder, 3D Highlighter Palette, and more
- Save up to 24% off on Huda Beauty lip sticks and sets at Amazon – get the best deals on lipsticks, such as the matte lipstick lines, Strobe Mini Lip sets, and more
- Save up to 30% on Huda Beauty palettes at Amazon.com – including the Obsessions, Winter Highlighter, Gemstone, Pastel, Neon, Lilac Palettes, and more
Best Cosmetics Deals:
- Save up to 70% on MAC, Kylie Cosmetics, Lancome & more top brands at Ulta.com – get the latest discounts from top makeup brands on mascara, serums, eyeshadow palettes, foundation, powder, and more
- Save up to 66% on best selling beauty must-haves from MAC at MACCosmetics.com – click for live prices on foundation, concealers, lipsticks, blushes, Skinfinish powders, mascaras, and more well-loved makeup products
- Enjoy up to 50% off select Lancome items and 25% off everything else at Lancome’s online store
- Save up to 80% off on makeup & beauty from NYX, L’Oreal, NARS, Neutrogena & more at Walmart – find awesome deals on make-up, eye shadow, lipstick & gift sets
- Save up to 50% off on Jeffree Star, Kylie Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup & more lipsticks, brushes & eyeshadow at Amazon – including best-selling eyeshadow palettes, makeup sets, lip kits, toners, brush sets and more
- Save up to 80% on makeup, skincare, fragrances & more at Clinique.com – view the latest deals on Clinique’s best-selling products
- Save up to 65% on BH makeup sets and more at BHCosmetics.com – including eyeshadows palettes, glitter sets, blush ons, liquid lipsticks, pressed powder, and more
- Save up to 50% on Huda Beauty’s best-selling makeup at HudaBeauty.com – including must-have favorites like the Tantour Contour & Bronzer, Easy Bake Loose Powder, 3D Highlighter Palette, and more
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of makeup, cosmetics, moisturizers, tools & more at Dermstore.com – check the latest savings on curated makeup and skincare kits & top-rated eye, lip & face makeup
- Save up to 30% on Glossier’s best selling makeup, skincare, and body care products at Glossier.com – click the link to see the latest deals on Balm Dotcom, Futuredew, Cloud Paint, Lash Slick, and other top-rated Glossier products
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to view thousands more active deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)