Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Best Apple Watch 4 Sales Identified by Saver Trends
Here’s a comparison of the top Apple Watch Series 4 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring the top sales on Apple Watch 4 GPS and GPS + Cellular models
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers at Saver Trends have shared the top Apple Watch Series 4 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including savings on 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch 4. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch Series 4 at Verizon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 4 available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and milanese loop and sport band options
- Save up to $330 on Apple Watch Series 4 at AT&T – check live prices on the Apple Watch Series 4 available in 44mm case size and silver aluminum color
- Save up to $30 on the Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Watch Series 4 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T – click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
- Save up to $100 on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save up to $250 on Apple Watches with any iPhone purchase at Verizon – check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to view even more active savings. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)