Cell Phone Black Friday Deals (2020): OnePlus, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone & More Smartphone Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

Save on cell phone deals at the Black Friday sale, together with all the best budget, mid-range & high-end mobile phone sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, including the top Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Moto G & more offers. Find the full selection of deals by clicking the links below.

Best Cell Phone Deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to enjoy hundreds of more live savings. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Whether for communicating with family or using maps while traveling in a new country, cell phones have become a staple in one’s everyday life. Choosing a smartphone can be a daunting task with the plethora of mobile options available. However, one can avail of smartphone plans and unlocked iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, LG, and more Android cell phones from trusted carriers. Sprint, Verizon Wireless, and Boost Mobile are among the top carriers that offer a wide range of affordable monthly plans and unlocked versions of the latest mobile phones. Existing Apple or Android users can further take their phones to their telecom of choice and avail of trade-in options for more savings.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)