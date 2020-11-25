Black Friday Smartwatch Deals 2020: Top Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch & More Savings Revealed by Retail Egg
Black Friday smartwatch deals for 2020 are underway, check out the top Black Friday Apple Watch, Fossil, Garmin, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Suunto and Fitbit savings right here on this page
Latest Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com – check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon – check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart – check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save $62 off on top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch models at Dell.com – see the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and more
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches when you buy an eligible phone at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon – check for prices on popular 40mm,42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save up to $212 on top-rated Garmin smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon – deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems
- Save up to $150 on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com – click the link for price updates on popular series like the Suunto 9 Durable Multisport GPS watch or Suunto Ambit3 Peak GPS Heart Rate Monitor
- Save up to 59% on Fossil smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Fossil watches for men and women on Amazon.com – Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS
Many companies have created their smartwatch brand to accommodate the increasing market. Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch top the list with millions of units sold worldwide. Fossil and Suunto are popular watch brands that are also manufacturing valuable smartwatches. The sports and GPS watch companies like Garmin and Fitbit are also producing these kinds of watches. Other leading companies in the mobile and tech business have shifted their focus and are now starting to design and launch smartwatches as well.
