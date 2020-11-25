Black Friday iPad Deals (2020): Apple iPad, Air, Pro & mini Deals Ranked by Save Bubble

Check out our review of all the top iPad deals for Black Friday 2020, including the top sales on Apple iPad mini (64GB), Pro (11, 12.9 inch), Air (64GB) and iPad (10.2 inch, 32 or 128GB)

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 experts at Save Bubble are tracking the best Apple iPad deals for Black Friday, including sales on 128GB iPad, 64GB iPad Air and more. Explore the latest deals listed below.

Best iPad Deals:

Best iPad Pro Deals:

Best iPad Air Deals:

Best iPad mini Deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s Black Friday deals for thousands more live offers. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple diversified its tablet lineup by offering four models with varying sizes and features. Users can choose from the 12.9″ and 11″ iPad Pro, the 10.5″ iPad Air, and the 7.9″ iPad mini. These devices come in varying capacities for all consumer needs: the budget-minded buyer can go for the entry-level 32GB iPad 10.2 inch, and the serious user can opt for the 128GB Pro models. With its portability and eco-friendly design, these devices can last you a lifetime.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)