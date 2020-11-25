    • News

    Black Friday Apple Watch Deals (2020): Top Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, 3 & SE Sales Summarized by Saver Trends

    Comparison of all the top Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, including savings on Apple Watch SE and Series 3, 4, 5 & 6

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers at Saver Trends have reviewed all the best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) and the latest Watch Series 6 and SE. Shop the latest deals using the links below.

    Best Apple Watch Deals:

    Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s Black Friday deals for thousands more active offers. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    The Apple Watch continues to reign at the top of the smartwatch industry with its impressive fitness tracking and connectivity features. The latest model, the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, now offers plenty of health-tracking features and benefits. Its updated health and fitness technology makes it a considerable upgrade over the previous Series 5, Series 4, and Series 3. It’s available in 40mm, and consumers can also opt for GPS-only or GPS+Cellular models.

