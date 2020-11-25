    • News

    Best Black Friday iPod Deals 2020: Apple iPod touch 7th Generation Sales Ranked by Saver Trends

    Save on a wide range of iPod deals at the Black Friday sale, including the top iPod touch (7th generation) deals

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest iPod touch deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the latest iPod touch (32, 128, 256GB) model sales. Links to the top deals are listed below.

    Best Apple iPod Deals:

    Apple has evolved the iPod from a simple music player into an all-purpose entertainment device. With the addition of a more powerful A10 Fusion chip previously seen on the iPhone, the new 2019 iPod Touch offers consumers gaming capabilities as well as access to the App Store’s extensive library. With a Wi-Fi connection, the iPod Touch 7th generation also allows real-time messaging and FaceTime video calling with other iOS devices.

