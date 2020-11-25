Best Black Friday iPod Deals 2020: Apple iPod touch 7th Generation Sales Ranked by Saver Trends

Save on a wide range of iPod deals at the Black Friday sale, including the top iPod touch (7th generation) deals

Apple has evolved the iPod from a simple music player into an all-purpose entertainment device. With the addition of a more powerful A10 Fusion chip previously seen on the iPhone, the new 2019 iPod Touch offers consumers gaming capabilities as well as access to the App Store’s extensive library. With a Wi-Fi connection, the iPod Touch 7th generation also allows real-time messaging and FaceTime video calling with other iOS devices.

