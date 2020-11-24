    • News

    Recording Academy® Announces Nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

    Beyoncé Leads GRAMMY® Nominations With Nine; Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift Each Garner Six; Brittany Howard Earns Five

    SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Recording Academy® has revealed nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Leading the pack this year are recordings representing a wide-range of musical genres, including pop, classical, jazz, rap, R&B, and rock. Top nominees include Beyoncé (9), Dua Lipa (6), Roddy Ricch (6), Taylor Swift (6), Brittany Howard (5), John Beasley (4), Justin Bieber (4), Phoebe Bridgers (4), DaBaby (4), Billie Eilish (4), David Frost (4), and Megan Thee Stallion (4). As the only peer-selected music accolade, the GRAMMY Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers. This year, the Academy received a total of 23,207 entries for GRAMMY® consideration, setting the record for the most entries in a single year.

    Nominations in all categories* were announced this morning via a global livestream featuring Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason jr., alongside Regional Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar; Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade; GRAMMY Award-winning classical violinist Nicola Benedetti; two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle; current nominee Mickey Guyton; two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist and past GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® host Imogen Heap; “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King; current nominee and two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa; current nominee Megan Thee Stallion; and “The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne.

    “This has been a tough year for our industry but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community,” said Mason. “This year’s nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies. I’m endlessly amazed that so many music creators continue to use their craft to tell important stories, providing a dynamic soundtrack that both directly impacts and reflects our culture. I truly believe in the power of music, and the 63rd GRAMMYs® will be an opportunity to help us unite, uplift and inspire.”

    This year’s nominees were voted on by Recording Academy voting members from more than 23,000 submissions and reflect the wide range of artistic innovation that defined the year in music (Sept. 1, 2019–Aug. 31, 2020). The final round of GRAMMY voting is Dec. 7, 2020–Jan. 4, 2021. The Recording Academy will present the GRAMMY Awardson Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network from 8:00–11:30 p.m. ET/5:00–8:30 p.m. PT with Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah serving as host. The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on GRAMMY.com beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

    The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is talent producer, and Hamish Hamilton is director.

    The following is a sampling of nominations from the GRAMMY Awards’ 30 Fields and 83* Categories.

    For a complete nominations list, visit www.grammy.com.

    Record Of The Year:

    “Black Parade” — Beyoncé

    “Colors” — Black Pumas

    “Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

    “Say So” — Doja Cat

    “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

    “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

    “Circles” — Post Malone

    “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

    Song Of The Year:

    “Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

    “The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

    “Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

    “Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

    “Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

    “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

    “I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

    “If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

    Album Of The Year:

    Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

    Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

    Everyday Life — Coldplay

    Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

    Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

    Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

    Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

    Folklore — Taylor Swift

    Best New Artist:

    Ingrid Andress

    Phoebe Bridgers

    Chika

    Noah Cyrus

    D Smoke

    Doja Cat

    Kaytranada

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

    “Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

    “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

    “Dynamite” — BTS

    “Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

    “Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

    Best Pop Vocal Album:

    Changes — Justin Bieber

    Chromatica — Lady Gaga

    Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

    Fine Line — Harry Styles

    Folklore — Taylor Swift

    Best Dance/Electronic Album:

    Kick I — Arca

    Planet’s Mad — Baauer

    Energy — Disclosure

    Bubba — Kaytranada

    Good Faith — Madeon

    Best Rock Performance:

    “Shameika” — Fiona Apple

    “Not” — Big Thief

    “Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

    “The Steps” — HAIM

    “Stay High” — Brittany Howard

    “Daylight” — Grace Potter

    Best Progressive R&B Album:
    Chilombo Jhené Aiko

    Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

    Free Nationals — Free Nationals

    F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

    It Is What It Is — Thundercat

    Best Rap Performance:
    “Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

    “Bop” — DaBaby

    “What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

    “The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

    “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

    “Dior” — Pop Smoke

    Best Country Album:

    Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

    Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark

    Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

    Nightfall — Little Big Town

    Never Will — Ashley McBryde

    Best Jazz Vocal Album:

    Ona — Thana Alexa

    Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

    Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

    Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

    What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington

    Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:
    YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

    Por Primera Vez — Camilo

    Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

    Pausa — Ricky Martin

    3:33 — Debi Nova

    Best Americana Album:

    Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

    Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

    World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz

    El Dorado — Marcus King

    Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

    Best Contemporary Blues Album:

    Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

    Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

    The Juice — G. Love

    Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

    Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

    Best Global Music Album:

    FU Chronicles — Antibalas

    Twice As Tall — Burna Boy

    Agora — Bebel Gilberto

    Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

    Amadjar — Tinariwen

    Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

    Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea

    Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings

    Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow

    Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow

    Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

    Best Music Film:
    Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

    Black Is King — Beyoncé

    We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

    Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

    That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top

    *Due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs for Best Immersive Audio Album will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category.

    ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

    The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

    For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

