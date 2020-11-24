Recording Academy® Announces Nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

Beyoncé Leads GRAMMY® Nominations With Nine; Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift Each Garner Six; Brittany Howard Earns Five

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Recording Academy® has revealed nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Leading the pack this year are recordings representing a wide-range of musical genres, including pop, classical, jazz, rap, R&B, and rock. Top nominees include Beyoncé (9), Dua Lipa (6), Roddy Ricch (6), Taylor Swift (6), Brittany Howard (5), John Beasley (4), Justin Bieber (4), Phoebe Bridgers (4), DaBaby (4), Billie Eilish (4), David Frost (4), and Megan Thee Stallion (4). As the only peer-selected music accolade, the GRAMMY Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers. This year, the Academy received a total of 23,207 entries for GRAMMY® consideration, setting the record for the most entries in a single year.

Nominations in all categories* were announced this morning via a global livestream featuring Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason jr., alongside Regional Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar; Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade; GRAMMY Award-winning classical violinist Nicola Benedetti; two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle; current nominee Mickey Guyton; two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist and past GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® host Imogen Heap; “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King; current nominee and two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa; current nominee Megan Thee Stallion; and “The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne.

“This has been a tough year for our industry but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community,” said Mason. “This year’s nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies. I’m endlessly amazed that so many music creators continue to use their craft to tell important stories, providing a dynamic soundtrack that both directly impacts and reflects our culture. I truly believe in the power of music, and the 63rd GRAMMYs® will be an opportunity to help us unite, uplift and inspire.”

This year’s nominees were voted on by Recording Academy voting members from more than 23,000 submissions and reflect the wide range of artistic innovation that defined the year in music (Sept. 1, 2019–Aug. 31, 2020). The final round of GRAMMY voting is Dec. 7, 2020–Jan. 4, 2021. The Recording Academy will present the GRAMMY Awardson Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network from 8:00–11:30 p.m. ET/5:00–8:30 p.m. PT with Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah serving as host. The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on GRAMMY.com beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is talent producer, and Hamish Hamilton is director.

The following is a sampling of nominations from the GRAMMY Awards’ 30 Fields and 83* Categories.

Record Of The Year:



“Black Parade” — Beyoncé



“Colors” — Black Pumas



“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch



“Say So” — Doja Cat



“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish



“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa



“Circles” — Post Malone



“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song Of The Year:



“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)



“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)



“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)



“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)



“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)



“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)



“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year:



Chilombo — Jhené Aiko



Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas



Everyday Life — Coldplay



Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier



Women In Music Pt. III — Haim



Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa



Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone



Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best New Artist:



Ingrid Andress



Phoebe Bridgers



Chika



Noah Cyrus



D Smoke



Doja Cat



Kaytranada



Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:



“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy



“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo



“Dynamite” — BTS



“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande



“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album:



Changes — Justin Bieber



Chromatica — Lady Gaga



Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa



Fine Line — Harry Styles



Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album:



Kick I — Arca



Planet’s Mad — Baauer



Energy — Disclosure



Bubba — Kaytranada



Good Faith — Madeon

Best Rock Performance:



“Shameika” — Fiona Apple



“Not” — Big Thief



“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers



“The Steps” — HAIM



“Stay High” — Brittany Howard



“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko



Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle



Free Nationals — Free Nationals



F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper



It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Best Rap Performance:

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle



“Bop” — DaBaby



“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow



“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby



“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé



“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Country Album:



Lady Like — Ingrid Andress



Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark



Wildcard — Miranda Lambert



Nightfall — Little Big Town



Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album:



Ona — Thana Alexa



Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez



Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy



Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band



What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny



Por Primera Vez — Camilo



Mesa Para Dos — Kany García



Pausa — Ricky Martin



3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Americana Album:



Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews



Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger



World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz



El Dorado — Marcus King



Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album:



Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito



Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band



The Juice — G. Love



Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette



Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album:



FU Chronicles — Antibalas



Twice As Tall — Burna Boy



Agora — Bebel Gilberto



Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar



Amadjar — Tinariwen

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):



Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea



Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings



Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow



Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow



Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys



Black Is King — Beyoncé



We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme



Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt



That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top

*Due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs for Best Immersive Audio Album will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category.

