iPad mini Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Apple iPad mini 4, 5 & More iPad Sales Found by Spending Lab
Save on iPad mini deals at the Black Friday sale, including the top 64GB and 256GB 7.9-inch iPad mini offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday iPad mini deals have arrived. Compare the best offers on Apple iPad mini tablets. Explore the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best iPad mini Deals:
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad mini at Verizon – check the latest deals on 7.9-inch iPad mini available in 64GB and 256GB storage sizes
- Save on the Apple iPad mini (5th Gen) at AT&T – check live prices on Apple iPad mini tablets available in gold, silver and space gray colors
- Save on Apple iPad mini tablets at Amazon – click the link for live prices on iPad mini available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Apple iPads at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Learn how to get the iPad 7th Gen 128GB for half off at AT&T
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save up to $99 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini at Amazon – check the live prices on top-rated Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
- Save up to $60 on Apple 10.2” iPads at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the latest prices on 10.2” iPads available in space gray, silver and gold colors
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to enjoy even more live savings. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)