    iPad Black Friday Deals (2020): Apple iPad (10.2 Inch), Pro, Air & mini Deals Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

    Save on iPad Air, Pro and mini deals at the Black Friday 2020 sale, including iPad (10.2 inch, 128GB) offers

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday Apple iPad deals have arrived. Find the best savings on 64GB iPad Air & mini, 128GB iPad and iPad Pro (11, 12.9 inch). Links to the top deals are listed below.

    In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday deals to compare even more active deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    The Apple iPad offers the power of a computer in a smaller form. The Apple iPad Air represents the midrange line, ideal for shoppers on a budget. For those who find a 10.2-inch model too bulky, an Apple iPad mini is a sleeker alternative. The Apple iPad also offers storage from 64 GB to 128 GB. Those who demand higher processing power have the Apple iPad Pro to consider. Power, portability, and functionality – name it, and the iPad has it.

