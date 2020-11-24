ElfYourself® Approaches 2 Billion Mark

Party Like There’s No Corona! The World’s Favorite Holiday App is Back with a New Look and New Dances That Will Take You ‘Virtually’ Anywhere!

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ElfYourself–It’s an annual tradition for millions! On November 1st, elves from the world’s favorite holiday app come alive just in time to add a sprinkle of magic to the holiday season. While holiday celebrations may be different this year, the joy and laughter these dancing elves bring to the season never disappoint! With an all-new look, the app has also added two new dances, Beach Party and Sleigh Ride, bringing the total dances to 23. You may not be traveling to a faraway destination this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t party on the beach or take a joyride in Santa’s sleigh. ElfYourself® also added a Season Pass feature giving users full access to all dances, including Augmented Reality versions. Lastly, users can now upload photos from their Instagram account and share their elvish greetings on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Since 2006 nearly 2 billion elves have been created, an impressive milestone ElfYourself expects to reach this season. In 2016, the app teamed up with Hanukkah sensation and Shark Tank alumnus, the Mensch on a Bench, to offer three Hanukkah dances. Then in 2017, ElfYourself expanded users’ experience with augmented reality (AR), allowing users to record the elves dancing in their own home or office.

“We are so excited to see the annual tradition of ‘ELFing’ oneself continue this year! Seeing yourself as a dancing elf never gets old,” said Gil Sideman, CEO of Oddcast. “The year 2020 has been like no other year, and we hope that ElfYourself brings back smiles and laughter to people all over the world this holiday season.”

The app is available on Google Play, the App Store, and on elfyourself.com. To create ElfYourself videos, users upload photos, add an optional message, select a dance, and the app automatically generates a custom video you can download or share with friends and family via email, social media, and more! #ElfYourself

About Oddcast

Oddcast Inc., an NYC company, is a leader in developing media technology for social marketing and the producer of ElfYourself and numerous other award-winning campaigns. Oddcast is also the pioneer behind animated speaking character products for education (voki.com) and business (sitepal.com).

Contacts

Allison Katz



508-963-9034



allison@katzcomm.com