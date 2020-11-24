Cell Phone Black Friday Deals (2020): OnePlus, Apple iPhone, Google Pixel & Samsung Galaxy Mobile Phone Savings Reviewed by Consumer Walk
Save on cell phone deals at the Black Friday sale, featuring iPhone 12 Pro, Galaxy S20, Google Pixel 5 & more discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the top cell phone deals for Black Friday, including OnePlus 8, Galaxy Note20 & more savings. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save up to 70% off on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, LG & more top-rated smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on flagship & budget-friendly smartphones from Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 50% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon
- Save up to 76% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 75% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals including trade-ins on the iPhone 12 & 12 Pro, SE, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & more
- Save up to 45% on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save up to $190 on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon – check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, & 7 smartphones
- Save up to 70% off on the latest Google Pixel smartphones at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Get the Pixel 5 from $10/mo. & Pixel 4a from $5/mo. with trade-in
- Save up to 50% off on Google Pixel 5 & more top-rated Pixel smartphones at Verizon – see full offer details on Verizon.com
- Save $50 on prepaid (no contract) Google Pixel 4a & Pixel 4 smartphones at Verizon – follow the link and get $50 off with code HOLIDAY50
- Save up to $230 on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon – check the latest deals on the unlocked Pixel 4, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3a models
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $700 off on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile – check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon
- Save up to 50% on unlocked & pre-paid Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Walmart – featuring savings on S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Galaxy smartphones
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of unlocked smartphones at Walmart – including savings on the latest Apple iPhone 12 & loads more smartphones
Smartphone technology has become deeply ingrained in how modern society works. It’s hard for a business to run or a professional to work without a cell phone these days. To meet this demand, many manufacturers old and new have released their own mobile lines, from the likes of America-based Apple to China-based Huawei.
