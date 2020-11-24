Boost Mobile Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Samsung, Apple & More Phone Sales Shared by Consumer Walk
Summary of all the best Boost Mobile phone deals for Black Friday, including the top sales on Samsung Galaxy & Apple iPhone deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers are monitoring all the best Boost Mobile deals for Black Friday 2020, including sales on Galaxy smartphones, iPhone SE & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Boost Mobile Deals:
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 45% on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save $150 on the iPhone SE at Boost Mobile – boasts a 4.7” Retina HD display and powered by the A13 Bionic chip by Apple
- Save $100 on the iPhone XS at Boost Mobile – powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip and sports an all-glass design for wireless charging
- Save 43% on the iPhone 7 at Boost Mobile – the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus boast a 12MP wide camera and a water resistance rating of IP67
- Save $100 on the iPhone 8 at Boost Mobile – the Apple iPhone 8 features an all-glass design and 4K video shooting capabilities
- Save on the latest iPhone 12 & 12 Pro at Boost Mobile – check the latest prices on the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone 12 5G models
- Save on the iPhone XR at Boost Mobile – the 6.1-inch iPhone XR boasts a 12MP camera that can shoot up to 4K videos
- Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile –check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to $50 on Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to $70 on Motorola smartphones at Boost Mobile – featuring savings on the Moto g fast, g7 play & e models
Interested in more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to browse Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Operating on the Sprint 4G LTE network, Boost Mobile has become one of the most popular virtual network providers in the country. Their cell phone selections are many and include iconic models like the Apple iPhone 12 which is on a special discounted price. The latest flagships from the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel series are included in the choices too.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)