Black Friday Verizon Fios Deals 2020: Verizon Savings Rounded Up by Consumer Articles
Black Friday Verizon Fios deals for 2020 are live, review the latest Black Friday Verizon cable service and internet plan deals below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a summary of the top Verizon Fios deals for Black Friday 2020, including offers on Verizon internet plans, cable services, phone plans, and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Verizon Fios Deals:
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com – switch to Fios and get up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. Plus order online now and Verizon will waive the $99 standard setup charge
- Get Sony PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Now for 12 Months when you sign up for FIOS Internet – alternatively get a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you sign up for FIOS internet
- Save up to $10/month on your Verizon Wireless bill and up to $10/month off your Fios bill at Verizon.com
- Working from Home? Switch to Fios for the most reliable Internet, starting at $39.99.
- Switch to Fios and get Internet at a price you’ll love. + 1 month of YouTube TV on us
More Verizon Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $1,100 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 at Verizon – get up to $550 when you trade in your old device
- Get iPhone 12 Mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $350 on top-selling Samsung Galaxy tablets at Verizon.com – check the latest savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab A, Tab S5E, and Tab s7+
- Save up to 50% on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon – plus check the latest deals on prepaid no contract Galaxy Note20 handsets too
- Save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Verizon – trade in and save on the Galaxy Z Fold2 (new line required)
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart's Black Friday sale and Amazon's Black Friday deals to compare even more active discounts.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
