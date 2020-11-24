Black Friday Sony TV Deals (2020): 55 Inch, 60 Inch & 65 Inch 4K TV Deals Published by The Consumer Post
Save on Sony TV deals at the Black Friday sale, featuring the top OLED and LED Smart TV deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts have revealed the latest Sony TV deals for Black Friday, featuring all the latest discounts on Sony A9G, A9F & more 4K Ultra HD TVs. Check out the latest deals listed below.
Best Sony TV Deals:
- Save up to 40% on Sony OLED & LED smart & Android TVs at Walmart – find the hottest discounts for 65-inch, 55-inch and other size 4K Sony TVs
- Save up to 31% on Sony 65-inch, 55-inch & other size TVs at Amazon – see the best deals for a wide range of 4K, Ultra HD and full array HDR TVs from Sony
- Save up to 31% off on a wide range of Sony Smart TVs at ABT.com – including 4K UHD LED Smart TV models from 32 inches up to 85 inches
- Save up to 50% on Sony Class 4K LED & OLED TVs at Walmart – check the latest prices for Sony Ultra High Definition or HDR TVs in 65-inch, 55-inch and other size variants
- Save on Sony OLED & LED 4K TVs at Amazon – with Alexa compatibility, Apple Airplay support and a dedicated Game Mode
- Save up to 34% on Sony 65-inch & 55-inch smart TVs at Walmart – featuring vivid colors on Class 4K OLED or ultra HD LED screens
Best TV Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on top rated 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & more top brands at Walmart – check latest deals on Ultra HD, LED and smart TVs
- Save up to 60% off on the latest smart TVs (2020 models) at Walmart – get the latest deals on top-rated smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio & more
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of smart TV & 4K TVs at Amazon – check live prices on top-rated smart TVs with 32, 40, 50, 55, 60-inch & more screen sizes
- Save up to 34% on Samsung smart TVs at Samsung.com – get live prices on Samsung QLED smart TVs with 4K resolution & 8K resolution
- Save up to 32% on top-rated smart TVs at ABT.com – click the link for live prices on top-rated smart TVs from best-seller brands
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to view even more active offers. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)