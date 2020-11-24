    • News

    Black Friday Cosmetics Deals (2020): Best Jeffree Star, Arbonne, BH & More Savings Revealed by Consumer Articles

    Posted on

    Black Friday cosmetics deals for 2020 are underway, check out the best Black Friday Kylie, MAC, Tarte, Nyx & more savings on this page

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday cosmetics deals for 2020 have landed. Compare the latest deals on Jeffree Star, Kylie, MAC, Nyx and more. Check out the best deals by clicking the links listed below.

    Best Cosmetics Deals:

    Searching for more deals? Click here to view the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live Black Friday deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    Today, celebrity cosmetic brands such as Kylie Cosmetics and Jeffree Star Cosmetics compete with more established names in the industry like MAC, Tarte, and beauty brand NYX. Thanks to the prominence of social media as a premier marketing channel, celebrity makeup lines achieve global success. With their millions of followers on various platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, Internet celebrities are able to reach a massive audience instantly. As such, luxury brands rely on ambassadors to compete on even ground, resulting in a healthier market overall.

    About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

    Contacts

    Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

