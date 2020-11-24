Black Friday Cosmetics Deals (2020): Best Jeffree Star, Arbonne, BH & More Savings Revealed by Consumer Articles
Black Friday cosmetics deals for 2020 are underway, check out the best Black Friday Kylie, MAC, Tarte, Nyx & more savings on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday cosmetics deals for 2020 have landed. Compare the latest deals on Jeffree Star, Kylie, MAC, Nyx and more. Check out the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Cosmetics Deals:
- Save up to 70% on MAC, Kylie Cosmetics, Lancome & more top brands at Ulta.com – get the latest discounts from top makeup brands on mascara, serums, eyeshadow palettes, foundation, powder, and more
- Save up to 33% on best selling beauty must-haves from MAC at MACCosmetics.com – click for live prices on foundation, concealers, lipsticks, blushes, Skinfinish powders, mascaras, and more well-loved makeup products
- Save up to 80% off on makeup & beauty from NYX, L’Oreal, NARS, Neutrogena & more at Walmart – find awesome deals on make-up, eye shadow, lipstick & gift sets
- Save up to 40% off on Jeffree Star, Kylie Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup & more lipsticks, brushes & eyeshadow at Amazon – including best-selling eyeshadow palettes, makeup sets, lip kits, toners, brush sets and more
- Save up to 80% on makeup, skincare, fragrances & more at Clinique.com
- Save up to 65% on BH makeup sets and more at BHCosmetics.com – including eyeshadows palettes, glitter sets, blush ons, liquid lipsticks, pressed powder, and more
- Save up to 50% on Huda Beauty’s best-selling makeup at HudaBeauty.com – including must-have favorites like the Tantour Contour & Bronzer, Easy Bake Loose Powder, 3D Highlighter Palette, and more
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of makeup, cosmetics, moisturizers, tools & more at Dermstore.com – check the latest savings on curated makeup and skincare kits & top-rated eye, lip & face makeup
- Save on Glossier’s best selling makeup, skincare, and body care products at Glossier.com – click the link to see the latest deals on Balm Dotcom, Futuredew, Cloud Paint, Lash Slick, and other top-rated Glossier products
- Save up to 75% on Sephora makeup, skincare, fragrances & cosmetics at Sephora.com
- Score all of the best new Arbonne products like the AgeWell Collagen Nurturing Serum with 2% Bakuchiol this Black Friday with 20% off sitewide – and free shipping the whole weekend through Sunday (11/27 – 11/29)
- Save on top-rated Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup favorites at Ulta.com – see live prices on ABH top-rated eyeshadow palettes, foundations, brow products, lipsticks, tools, and more beauty favorites
- Save on Tarte Cosmetics and more at Ulta.com – get the best deals on teeth whitening pens and sampler kits featuring Tarte Cosmetics and more
Searching for more deals? Click here to view the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live Black Friday deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Today, celebrity cosmetic brands such as Kylie Cosmetics and Jeffree Star Cosmetics compete with more established names in the industry like MAC, Tarte, and beauty brand NYX. Thanks to the prominence of social media as a premier marketing channel, celebrity makeup lines achieve global success. With their millions of followers on various platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, Internet celebrities are able to reach a massive audience instantly. As such, luxury brands rely on ambassadors to compete on even ground, resulting in a healthier market overall.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)