Black Friday AT&T Deals 2020: Best Pixel 5, Galaxy Note20, Apple iPhone & More Savings Compared by Deal Stripe
Summary of the best AT&T Wireless phone deals for Black Friday, featuring sales on Samsung Galaxy S20, Apple iPhone 12 & Pixel 5
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 experts are tracking all the top AT&T deals for Black Friday, together with the top sales on Google Pixel, Apple iPhone, and Samsung Galaxy phone deals. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best AT&T iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T– Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals including trade-ins on the iPhone 12 & 12 Pro, SE, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & more
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 12, 12 mini & 12 Pro at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Check the best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini including trade-ins
- Save up to 75% off on the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! See the latest deals on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at AT&T, including trade-ins
- Save up to 62% off on the Apple iPhone SE (2020) at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals from AT&T on the Apple iPhone SE, including trade-ins
- Save up to $700 on the Apple iPhone XR & XS at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Click the link for the latest deals on the iPhone XR available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities, including trade-ins
Best AT&T Android Phone Deals:
- Save up to $700 off on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $700 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 including trade-in offers
- Save up to 70% off on the latest Google Pixel smartphones at AT&T– Black Friday deals are here! Get the Pixel 5 from $10/mo. & Pixel 4a from $5/mo. with trade-in
- Save up to 58% off on the Google Pixel 5 at AT&T– Black Friday deals are here! Get the Pixel 5 for as little as $15/mo. Or $10/mo. with trade-in
- Save up to 70% off on the Google Pixel 4a (5G) at AT&T– Black Friday deals are here! Get the Pixel 4a for as little as $10/mo. Or $5/mo. with trade-in
- Save up to 66% on the latest Motorola smartphones at AT&T – check the latest deals on the Motorola razr & Motorola one 5G
Best AT&T Wearables & Tablet Deals:
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T – click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save $450 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to 50% off on Apple iPads at AT&T – check out deals on the latest models including 50% off the iPad 10.2-inch 7th Gen
- Save up to 50% off on Samsung Galaxy tablets at AT&T.com– check the latest deals on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab S5E, Tab S7, and Tab A
AT&T Wireless is one of the most popular carriers in the US with a wide selection of cellphone models to match their plans. AT&T carries premium flagship phones such as the Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Google Pixel 5. They also have special offers for older devices such as the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.
