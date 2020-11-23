Verizon Wireless Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends

The latest Verizon Wireless deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring Google Pixel 5, Samsung Galaxy Note20 & Apple iPhone 12 deals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday Verizon Wireless deals for 2020 are live. Find the best offers on iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 & Google Pixel 4a. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:

Best Verizon Apple Watch & AirPods Deals:

Best Verizon Apple iPad Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to view thousands more active savings. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon is believed to have the fastest cell phone network in the US. They also allow trade-ins for the Apple iPhone 12 although it’s fine to purchase a new Google Pixel 5 through them as well. Verizon Wireless also has buy-one-get-one promos for a few Samsung Galaxy models.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)