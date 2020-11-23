Verizon Wireless Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends
The latest Verizon Wireless deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring Google Pixel 5, Samsung Galaxy Note20 & Apple iPhone 12 deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday Verizon Wireless deals for 2020 are live. Find the best offers on iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 & Google Pixel 4a. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to 50% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to 60% on Moto smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off on select Motorola smartphones
- Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones at Verizon
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones at Verizon
- Save up to $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 Phones at Verizon – Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off’ promotion on Note 20 phones
- Save on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Phones at Verizon
- Save 50% on the Google Pixel 5 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on the latest Google Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save on the Google Pixel 4 & 4a at Verizon – get the Google Pixel 4a for as little as $5/mo. at Verizon
- Save up to $800 off the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone at Verizon – Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
Best Verizon Apple Watch & AirPods Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Buy one Apple Watch get 50% off another at Verizon
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch 6 at Verizon – the new Apple Watch 6 comes in a wide range of case colors and materials, including gold stainless steel and red aluminum
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch SE models at Verizon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch SE space gray aluminum, silver aluminum, and gold aluminum cases and sport bands and loops
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Verizon – comes in 42mm and 38mm case sizes
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch 5 at Verizon – get up to $200 w/ an eligible iPhone purchase
- Save on a wide range of Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro headphones, charging cases & accessories at Verizon
Best Verizon Apple iPad Deals:
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini & iPad Air at Verizon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save $150 on Apple iPad with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save on the latest iPad 8th generation model at Verizon
- Save up to $350 on the latest iPad Pro 12.9 & 11-inch tablets at Verizon – deals available on 11 inch & 12.9 inch models
- Save up to $350 on the Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) at Verizon – check the latest deals available on the latest 4th generation iPad Air & more
- Save up to $350 on the latest iPad mini at Verizon – check the latest deals on the portable Apple iPad mini 5 and mini 4 tablets in WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models
Verizon is believed to have the fastest cell phone network in the US. They also allow trade-ins for the Apple iPhone 12 although it’s fine to purchase a new Google Pixel 5 through them as well. Verizon Wireless also has buy-one-get-one promos for a few Samsung Galaxy models.
