The Luxli Fiddle: An Entire Studio in the Palm of Your Hand – Sold Exclusively at B&H

How the Luxli Fiddle is changing the way we think about lighting





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#photography–B&H announces: Luxli’s Fiddle Pocket RGBAW LED latest light offers the versatility and creativity of an entire studio in a small, easily portable light that can fit in the palm of a hand. Variable color temperature, color, gels, and special effects are all accessible through the Fiddle, all powered by Luxli’s groundbreaking 5-die LED technology—assuring a brighter, smaller, more accurate, and more energy-efficient light than otherwise possible.

“There really isn’t anything like this on the market,” says Joshua Fischer, Director of Marketing at Gradus Group. “Lights of this size just don’t have this array of creative features, and they definitely don’t boast the LED technology that the Fiddle does. This is the type of technology reserved for bigger, more expensive lights. By packing all of this into such a small frame, we’re changing the way we think about lighting.”

Though already a namesake in the industry, Luxli has never been one to stop innovating—and the Fiddle is no different. As with all their previous lights, pairing the Fiddle with the free Luxli Composer app allows for even greater creative options—but now, thanks to the Fiddle’s expanded Bluetooth 5 capability, you can control the Fiddle up to 100 feet away. In addition, when you horizontally rotate it from one orientation to another, the screen automatically rotates to be right-side up. And, perhaps most excitingly, the Fiddle utilizes a powerful internal battery that boasts more than 3 hours of run time at full brightness—completely removing the need for an external battery. You can even charge the battery while using the light!

“Our customers are constantly forced to choose between lights,” Joshua continues. “They’re constantly asking themselves which light to get next. With the Fiddle, we’re changing that by saying think bigger. Why get a light when you can get an entire studio in the palm of your hands?”

Below is a full list of the features available with the Fiddle LED Light:

6.1 in. RGBAW LED panel

Internal battery with 3-hour run time

2800 – 10,000k CCT range

Bluetooth 5 equipped with up to 100 ft. range

iOS and Android app control

Extreme color accuracy

USB Type-C charging

Multiple operation modes

Intuitive LCD display

Light, compact, and road ready

9.94 ounces weight

6.1 x 2.9 inches size

NEW: wireless updating through app, no downloads necessary

About Luxli:

Based in NYC, Luxli’s mission is to broaden the creative potential of photographers and videographers by creating lights that are innovative, versatile, and intuitive. Luxli products are designed by renowned Norwegian manufacturer Rift Labs. Luxli is a Gradus Group Brand (GradusGroup.com). Visit Luxli at http://www.luxlilight.com/

About B&H

B&H is one of the world’s largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its e-commerce, B2B, and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees.

