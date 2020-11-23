Tablet Black Friday Deals (2020): Samsung Galaxy, LG, Apple iPad & More Tablet Sales Monitored by Retail Fuse
Save on tablet deals at the Black Friday sale, featuring Amazon Fire tablets & Microsft Surface Pro
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday tablet deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the latest savings on Apple iPads, reMarkable paper tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tab & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best tablet deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest tablets from Microsoft, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple & more top brands at Walmart
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tab & LG tablets at Verizon.com– check the latest savings on best-selling tablets including the iPad Air & Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, and LG G pad
- Save on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy tablets & Apple iPads at AT&T.com– check live prices on top-selling tablets from Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung
- Save up to $50 on Samsung tablets at Dell.com – get the best deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e & more
- Save up to 45% on top-rated tablets at Amazon – check the latest deals on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, Lenovo & more top-rated Android tablets
- Save up to 33% on tablets from Samsung, Microsoft, and Lenovo at OfficeDepot.com– check the latest deals on cellular, Wi-Fi, and wireless tablets
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save on the Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini at AT&T – check out deals on the latest models including the iPad Air 2020 and the iPad 8th generation
- Save up to 40% on iPads & Apple tablet accessories at Amazon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 Apple iPad (10.2 Inch, 8th generation), iPad mini, Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, and more
- Save up to 30% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart – save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to 34% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com – live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save on a wide range of Amazon Fire tablets at Amazon – check the latest deals on Amazon Fire tablets including Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 models and more
- Save on reMarkable Paper Tablets at Amazon– check the live prices on the reMarkable tablets with ultra low latency and glare-free touchscreen display
