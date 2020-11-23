InterSystems Releases HealthShare 2020.2

New enhancements expand FHIR API capabilities and data accessibility

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced the availability of the latest version of InterSystems HealthShare® suite of connected health solutions. Designed to improve overall value and accessibility of unified healthcare data, HealthShare 2020.2 is the formal release of product enhancements that have been made throughout 2020 in direct response to the changing healthcare landscape and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients, providers, and payers need unimpeded health data sharing capabilities now more than ever. Through the application of HealthShare 2020.2, users can take advantage of InterSystems expanded HL7® FHIR® API capabilities to deliver “data liquidity” with connection to services such as Apple Health. Expanded data coverage and FHIR R4 APIs for clinical, payment, and provider directory data included in the release provide the underpinning for the recently announced HealthShare CMS Solution Pack, which gives customers full data and application support to address the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule. The InterSystems healthcare data model maps to FHIR profiles from CARIN Alliance’s Blue Button 2.0 implementation guide, and supports the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) v1 standards and Da Vinci Patient Data Exchange (PDex) Plan-Net standard for search and retrieval.

With expanded analytics and enhanced clinician and patient portals, clinical, health plan, and pharmacy benefits data are now more actionable and readily usable across the health ecosystem. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release includes COVID-19 analytics dashboards, while the Clinical Viewer adds dedicated COVID-19 test status icons and chart options for clinicians, enabling care teams to more seamlessly track and monitor COVID-19 patients.

“Healthy, clean data is the most powerful tool in the healthcare arsenal,” said Don Woodlock, vice president of Healthcare Solutions at InterSystems. “Access to information greatly improves the overall care experience — from the patient, provider, and payer perspective. HealthShare 2020.2 is a culmination of all that we’ve learned this year and proactively developed with our partners and customers to ensure data is available when and where it is needed.”

In conjunction with HealthShare 2020.2, InterSystems is announcing the general availability of its Care Community care coordination solution in the United Kingdom. The product was developed in conjunction with the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Program (STP) to support a joined-up health and social care model.

