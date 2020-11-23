Digital Guardian Named a 2020 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

High Employee Satisfaction Places Data Security Leader Among the Most Desired Companies to Work for in Massachusetts

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian today announced that it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 13th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2020 issue was published online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of November 19 and in Globe Magazine on November 22.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best – their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Digital Guardian was ranked highest among cybersecurity companies, in the medium category.

At a time when intellectual property and other confidential corporate information are under assault from competitors, company insiders, and foreign powers, Digital Guardian helps organizations know where sensitive data resides, track how it’s used, and apply protections accordingly. The cloud-delivered Digital Guardian (DG) Data Protection Platform puts an organization’s most sensitive information assets at the center of all data protection and actively prevents data theft – whether the attack originates from external attackers or from employees within the organization itself. For resource-conscious organizations, Digital Guardian offers a Managed Security Program for data loss prevention (DLP), where in-house cybersecurity experts handle all alerts, incidents, workflow, and day-to-day event administration.

“ Data is the lifeblood of organizations across all industries, and protecting it is more critical than ever as companies have transitioned to remote work models over the last several months,” said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. “ We’re blessed with a talented, energetic team whose resolve and dedication has been nothing short of astounding during this unprecedented year. Their work doesn’t just preserve the well-being of the businesses we serve, but that of the customers who place their trust in those businesses and rely on their services. Digital Guardian is honored to be named as one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.”

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at it.

“ This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “ From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis.”

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

