Black Friday Fossil Smartwatch Deals 2020: Top Gen 5, Gen 5E, Hybrid HR & More Sales Reported by Deal Stripe
Save on a range of Fossil Smartwatch deals at the Black Friday 2020 sale, including all the best Fossil Gen 4 smartwatch offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our guide to the best Fossil Smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2020, including the best savings on Fossil Gen 5E, 4, Hybrid HR & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Fossil Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to 59% on Fossil smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Fossil watches for men and women on Amazon.com – Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS
- Save up to 54% on a wide range of Fossil smartwatches at Belk.com – check live prices on Fossil Smartwatch Sport and Hybrid smartwatch lines for men and women
- Save on men’s smartwatches from Fossil at Walmart – check the latest deals which include the Fossil Commuter, Hybrid, Gen 5 series and more
- Save up to $64 on Fossil women’s smartwatches at Amazon – click the link to find the latest discounts on stainless steel, silicone and leather strap Fossil smartwatches for women
Best Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com – check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon – check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart – check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches when you buy an eligible phone at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
Looking for more deals? Click here to compare the full selection of live deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon's live Black Friday deals.
Fossil has always been known to create edgy and elegant smartwatches. The brand’s current offering this year include the Fossil Smartwatch Gen 5, Gen 5E, Hybrid, and Hybrid HR. The Gen 5 has built-in GPS, Google Pay compatibility, and an Always On Display. The Gen 5E is a more compact version of the Gen 5 but with similar features. The Hybrid and Hybrid HR smartwatch offers notification of texts and phone calls, long battery life, and customizable buttons.
