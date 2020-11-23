Black Friday Apple Watch Series 4 Deals (2020) Revealed by Consumer Articles

    • News

    Black Friday Apple Watch Series 4 deals are underway, compare all the best Black Friday Apple Watch 4 (44mm, 40mm) discounts on this page

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find all the latest Apple Watch Series 4 deals for Black Friday, together with 40mm or 44mm Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular offers. Links to the top deals are listed below.

    Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals:

    Best Apple Watch Deals:

    Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to enjoy more active offers. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    The fourth iteration of the Apple Watch Series, Series 4, brings forth several new features compared against its Series 3 predecessor. Those looking to upgrade their Apple Watch will find it enticing because the Series 4 has a bigger screen and other exciting new innovations, including an ECG monitor in the crown. Available in either 40mm and 44mm version, the Apple Watch Series 4 now boasts an upgraded battery along with a larger OLED display, GPS + cellular feature, and aluminum & stainless-steel options.

