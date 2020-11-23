    • News

    Black Friday AirPods Deals 2020 Compared by Consumer Articles

    Posted on

    Save on a wide range of AirPods deals at the Black Friday sale, together with AirPods 2 and Pro savings

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday AirPods deals for 2020 have arrived. Review the best savings on AirPods 2 and Pro earbuds. Shop the best deals in the list below.

    Best AirPods Deals:

    Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to enjoy thousands more live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    Apple’s AirPods are consistently rated as one of the best wireless earbuds available today. Custom designed with the new Apple H1 chip, which was engineered specifically to improve the headphones’ efficiency and performance, these improvements translate to 50 percent more talk time and two-times faster connect times between devices, so users will be able to sync and listen faster than ever.

    In addition to those performance enhancements, the AirPods 2 now feature hands-free Siri functionality, which enables users to change songs, make phone calls, adjust playback volume, and more by only using voice commands.

    About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

    Contacts

    Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!