Best Cell Phone Black Friday Deals (2020): Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone & Galaxy Smartphone Sales Shared by Consumer Articles
Compare the best cell phone deals for Black Friday, featuring the best discounts on iPhone 12, Galaxy Note20, & One Plus 8T mobile phones
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the latest Google Pixel 5, Apple iPhone 12, and Samsung smartphone discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save up to 70% off on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, LG & more top-rated smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on flagship & budget-friendly smartphones from Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
- Save up to 50% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of unlocked smartphones at Walmart – including savings on the latest Apple iPhone 12 & loads more smartphones
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save $50 on prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy phones & more top smartphones at Verizon
- Save up to 55% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus & Motorola smartphones at Amazon – instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget-friendly cell phones
- Save up to 66% on prepaid phones from Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, LG & Moto at Walmart – including deals on the iPhone SE and more best-selling phones from 2020
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $700 off on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile – check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon
- Save up to 70% off on the latest Google Pixel smartphones at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Get the Pixel 5 from $10/mo. & Pixel 4a from $5/mo. with trade-in
- Save up to 50% off on Google Pixel 5 & more top-rated Pixel smartphones at Verizon – see full offer details on Verizon.com
- Save $50 on prepaid (no contract) Google Pixel 4a & Pixel 4 smartphones at Verizon – follow the link and get $50 off with code HOLIDAY50
- Save up to $230 on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon – check the latest deals on the unlocked Pixel 4, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3a models
- Save up to 76% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 75% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals including trade-ins on the iPhone 12 & 12 Pro, SE, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & more
- Save up to 45% on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
Over 5 billion people globally own a cell phone and around 3 billion have a smartphone. Mobile devices continue to rise in popularity as Apple, Samsung, Google, and other brand add more models to their lineup. Once rare in the US, even unlocked phones are easily bought online thereby boosting mobile phone penetration further.
