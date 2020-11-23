    • News

    Best Cell Phone Black Friday Deals (2020): Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone & Galaxy Smartphone Sales Shared by Consumer Articles

    Compare the best cell phone deals for Black Friday, featuring the best discounts on iPhone 12, Galaxy Note20, & One Plus 8T mobile phones

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the latest Google Pixel 5, Apple iPhone 12, and Samsung smartphone discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

    Best Cell Phone Deals:

    In need of some more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    Over 5 billion people globally own a cell phone and around 3 billion have a smartphone. Mobile devices continue to rise in popularity as Apple, Samsung, Google, and other brand add more models to their lineup. Once rare in the US, even unlocked phones are easily bought online thereby boosting mobile phone penetration further.

    About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

